Ben Coes is best known for his bestselling seven-book Dewey Andreas series. “The Russian” is the first in a spin-off series from those books. Rob Tacoma, the protagonist in this new series, was a minor character in the third Dewey Andreas book. Twenty-nine-year-old Tacoma is a retired level one SEAL as well as an ex-CIA agent who now works in the private sector. In “The Russian” he is recruited by the seated POTUS to secretly resolve a pending national crisis.
This book is steeped in politics, both recent and from the Cold War. When both the governor of Florida and a leading U.S. senator are assassinated within moments of each other, U.S. President J.P. Dellenbaugh decides that extreme action is needed. Though both of these politicians were on opposite sides of the aisle, they had a common cause — combating the aggregation of families known as the Russian mafia. The scrappy POTUS is not about to let the matter go unanswered. He invokes a little-known addendum to the U.S. Constitution that grants the president the power to enact temporary law in dire situations with the unanimous approval an overseeing Senate committee. This authority had not been used since Franklin D. Roosevelt used it in 1932 to help Churchill stop Hitler.
After the breakup of the Soviet Union, some of its most hardened and capable criminals emigrated to the United States. Over the succeeding decades, they created a vicious and fearless underworld that made other criminal enterprises look like Sunday school classes. They were breathtaking in their violence and extremely destructive to society at large. Their interests ranged throughout the entire gamut of criminal enterprises — murder, drugs and drug distribution, prostitution, human trafficking, car theft, cyber warfare — with nothing being too extreme or repugnant not to interest them. They had (and still have) practically unlimited funds, supplies and weapons, and have access to intelligence that puts them three steps ahead of any adversary.
Rob is recruited to be part of a secret two-man hit squad with unlimited authority to do anything necessary to avenge the assassinations. He is even given a pre-signed presidential pardon for any crimes he might commit to accomplish the goal, but before he can even meet his team leader for the first time, the leader is identified by the Russian mafia and assassinated in his own home. Rob is now on his own to finish his mission before he too is murdered.
As is normal for Coes’ books as well as the genre, the plot appears to be something right out of a newspaper. The author’s style is using short, choppy sentences, many of which begin with redundant pronouns. His emphasis is on action with grit, violence and gruesome details abounding. He does not concentrate on character development for either his main characters or his tertiary ones. He does have a tendency to overuse adjectives and proper nouns to describe details of inanimate objects. At times, the editing was lax.
I found the book to be entertaining in a mindless, action movie sort of way. It never failed to hold my interest. It was a testosterone-fest, full of vicious and treacherous men and beautiful women, some of whom were vicious and treacherous as well. I cheered as Tacoma single-handedly killed mobster after mobster and won one bloody fight after another.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”