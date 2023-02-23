The way people deal with disease has changed significantly. In the past, you would get medicine, lay down and let it work. Rest while your body heals. But that’s not always the best advice. Researchers have found that patients who actively participate in their recovery tend to do better.

Exercise can improve cancer survival

Even for something serious as cancer, researchers discovered regular exercise can greatly improve physical and mental health during every phase of treatment. It doesn’t matter if you were active before; you can still benefit from a fitness program. Here’s how they found out.

