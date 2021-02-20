Just like dogs and cats exotic animals need dental care too! From aardvarks to zebras (get it, A to Z?) all animals have oral health issues.
Dogs and cats are by far the most common animals needing dental care, but rabbits are a close third. That’s right, pet rabbits, for many reasons, have severe dental issues that come in different forms.
In rabbits, it is not the typical gingivitis and dental tartar like we see in dogs and cats that bring them in. Rather, the most common rabbit dental condition is overgrown incisors. The incisors are the two large middle teeth on the upper and lower jaw. They actually have two smaller teeth hidden behind the two large upper incisors. These are called “peg teeth” and are rarely seen by most owners unless they have problems.
There are many suspected causes of overgrown incisors, but two of the more common include bad genetics (just like a person who has crooked teeth and needs braces) to poor nutrition, causing the jaw to grow out of alignment and thus the teeth don’t meet properly.
Rabbits have what is known as hypsodont teeth, meaning that they grow continuously throughout life. If the top and bottom teeth don’t meet properly in the middle, they don’t wear the surfaces of each other off, and the teeth will grow too long. When this happens the rabbit can no longer eat properly. Fortunately, it is a simple procedure to trim the teeth back. Unfortunately, this does not cure the problem, as it will return over and over for the rest of the pet’s life.
The most efficient permanent treatment for this condition is to remove the incisors, all six of them. This takes special training and it is recommended that you seek a veterinarian that is a Diplomate of Exotic Companion Mammals if you are contemplating having this done. Don’t worry, rabbits can eat just fine even if their large incisors have been removed.
Most reptiles and fish also have teeth. They can have many of the same dental issues that we see in dogs and cats, such as tartar and gingivitis, cracked or broken teeth, and overgrown incisors. Turtles and birds lack teeth, but can have serious problems with their beaks. If these are cracked or overgrown, they have problems eating and will need veterinary care.
It is not unheard for ferrets, and even the popular bearded dragon (a lizard), to need dental cleanings, just as is done with dogs and cats. The same techniques are used — an ultrasonic scaler.
Ignoring dental disease in exotic pets, whether it involves teeth or beaks, can lead to more serious health issues. All the more reason for bringing your pets in for their annual health exams.
So, as stated, February is Pet Dental Health month. If you have an exotic pet, make sure that you have its teeth (or lack thereof) checked out.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.