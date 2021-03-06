There is something about some strangers that elicits instant trust. They say, “Would you like a ride?” You respond, “yes,” and climb into a car with a stranger. Or, “Would you like a drink?” With a “yes, join me” to a perfect stranger. I think of these encounters as re-meeting people I have known in a past life. My friend, Hugh Ware, was like that.
I was introduced to him by his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Rosi. He said, “Come, sit on my lap,” and I did. I have never before nor afterwards had that experience. He had that kind of effect on everyone who met him. It is no surprise that after he died, Rosi and Jeff decided to create a theater space on the roof or the Studios of Key West building in his honor, Hugh’s View, with a panoramic view of Key West and a series of concerts and shows on top of the roof in performance spaces. Jim Morris and Bob Wood occupy the top slat of a bench. Not only did Hugh affect his children with such generous creativity, every bench and stage is labeled with Key West’s most generous givers to pay for the building of the wondrously breathtaking spot on the tippy top of the town. They too felt the exuberance of Hugh’s personality.
One of the most prolific and beautiful winter blossoms, plumbago fills the winter flower boxes. It has 6-inch-long pale blue blossoms that reflect the color of the sky.
The quote by James R. Barker III, “moderation is not in my vocabulary,” fits right into the rooftop landscape and the music and art that is created there.
I met a stranger in the deep end of the condo swimming pool. We’ve been friends for the last 10 years. Why this friendship and not another? Why did this one stick? The wonders of nature are truly mysterious. A past life experience is just as possible as anything else.
The rooftop view displayed the trees planted throughout the city. Key West has a canopy that is the envy of other small cities. This 60% canopy is obvious when looking from Hugh’s View.
Because human-made natural disasters are in abundance, saplings and trees are in strong demand. Seedlings take several years in a nursery to grow large enough to plant on the streets. Those of us who grow potted plants on the patio might consider growing tree seedlings instead of flowers. Human-made natural disasters are disasters that are caused by things we are doing to the environment that allow disasters to take place. For example, the fires that are caused by drought in California.
We are all looking forward to a return to the published schedule of classes, concerts and exhibitions promised in this disappointing COVID-19 year. We look forward to seeing Libby York, Bobby Nesbit, Carmen Rodriquez, fascinating talks by guests such as Kate Burton, Lenny Leon and Tony Danza. Bob Bowersox will be back as will Dennis Zacek and Ben Harrison.
If COVID-19 still has you quarantined, you can travel down to the corner where you will find Books and Books, which can satisfy all of the pictorial delights of horticulture. If COVID really frightens you, Books and Books will deliver to your door. The Studios of Key West will provide many wondrous evenings of arts.
