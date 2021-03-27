Dear Readers,
With all of the craziness surrounding COVID now a new problem seems to have arisen from the pandemic.
Since the emergence of COVID-19 and its declaration as a pandemic by the World Health Organization various measures have been put in place in different countries across the world to contain the virus and prevent its spread. Practicing proper hygiene (hand washing), social distancing, avoiding crowds and wearing face masks are just a few.
Disposable face masks (face masks intended for single use) are generally produced from plasti-polymers such as polypropylene, polyurethane, polyacrylonitrile, polystyrene and others. Most masks consist of three layers — a soft fiber inner layer, a middle layer (the actual filter), and an outer layer (nonwoven fibers, which are water-resistant and often colored or decorated). Some of these masks contain small metal inserts that allow the mask to conform to the wearer’s nose. Almost all face masks have some sort of string like rubber straps that attach the mask around the ears or back of the head.
The increase in production and use of face masks around the world has given rise to a new environmental challenge, namely adding to the plastic particle waste in the environment. Some of these materials are getting into waterways from where they reach the freshwater and marine environment adding to the presence of plastics in the lakes and oceans.
But, more close to home is the risk they pose to our house pets — specifically dogs. The ubiquitous face mask is intended to protect you (and other people) from contracting COVID-19 via aerosol spread. But, to your dog it’s a chew toy or a tasty snack. Why would a dog want to eat a face mask?
Let’s say you just finished eating that big, juicy hamburger and fries. Of course you wear your mask into the restaurant, but then you take it off to eat your meal. Now, when you put it back on it acts like a big napkin, absorbing all the grease, fluids, dribble, scents and odors of your yummy meal.
Dogs find these “seasoned” masks not only in your garbage can (a lot of dogs like to raid the trash can) but also littered along the side of the road. They can snarf down one of these soft masks in one big gobble — it is amazing how fast they can be.
If you catch the act right away and can carefully pull it out of your dog’s mouth — do so — but don’t risk getting bitten! Not all dogs will let you take a food item out of their mouth. If you can’t, you can try inducing your dog to vomit it out with fresh hydrogen peroxide (one teaspoon for every 10 pounds of body weight). If that doesn’t work (and it should within a few minutes) go to your closest Veterinary ER clinic so they can use something stronger to induce emesis.
If that doesn’t work, then there is an option of the veterinarian passing an endoscope to look for, find and then pull the mask out of the stomach. If the mask has already passed through the stomach there is a small chance it may continue through the GI tract and get pooped out. If not, surgery may be needed to remove it.
Prevention is always the best option! Wear reusable masks. Wash them frequently. If you do use single use masks, please dispose of them properly!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.