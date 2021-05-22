Several years ago I read a book titled “The Whistling Season.” At first I had trouble getting into it, but as it progressed I really got into the language of the time and place, which was homesteading in Montana in the 1920s. References to word origin from the Latin really grabbed me and I was surprised to find how much I remembered from Latin classes so long ago. As a writer by profession, I have been better served by Latin than I could have imagined when I was struggling through it in high school and later in college. As I read the book I started to write down related words that intrigued me, hoping to discover a column idea at the root of this exercise. The words “fate” and “destiny” stood out, perhaps because I have an interest in where people live and choices we make. Are we fated or destined to be where we are?
When someone I know has lived in a community for a long time and suddenly decides to move to a place unknown to them, it raises my curiosity. I don’t mean people who are forced to move due to circumstances like a job relocation, but people who deliberately choose a place like Key West, for example, which is remote in the scheme of things. Sometimes the decision comes about after a brief visit to a place, but that’s different because it implies some personal experience, even if it’s fleeting. But just to swirl a globe and point to a spot blindfolded — now that takes courage. Is it fate or destiny when a person winds up in a place? Is chance involved here as well? Maybe coincidence? Or perhaps by accident? Does luck have anything to do with this?
Recently, a couple told me they had sold their home of many years and were moving to a town where they know no one. Do we choose to live in a place because of a predetermined course of events? Were they destined to change course? According to a little research, this is a concept based on the belief that there is a fixed natural order to the universe. Although used interchangeably, fate and destiny have distinct connotations. Fate seems to infer the inevitable. Destiny leans toward the finality of events in the future and relates to the flow of events as they work themselves out. Somehow fate seems more negative and dependent on circumstances beyond our control, while destiny seems to be controlled somewhat by decisions we make along the way.
When I was speaking to my friend Sophie, she said, “Even though I’ve lived in Key West for 20 years, I still think of Michigan as my home.” Michigan is where she grew up. It’s where her family lives. Do we always feel that home is where we started out? I grew up in Connecticut but have lived in Nantucket for most of my adult life. My loyalty is to the state of Massachusetts. A trip to Arizona was evidence enough to know that that was not my destiny. Some of us feel they found their destiny when they arrived in Key West. Many have said, “When I came here I knew right away that this was where I was supposed to be.” I don’t think too many places have this effect on one’s psyche.
I have always been fascinated by the concept of a sense of place. Many books have been written on the subject. It seems that sense of place can be both geographical and emotional. Visitors to Key West often say that their home elsewhere is decorated with a Key West feeling. They bring things home from their visit to remind them of this island. Perhaps, while they can’t live here, part of them wishes they could. Or maybe there is a part of them that identifies with this lifestyle that can only be expressed in this small way.
I did not intend for this column to turn psychological. But it seems that people who now live in Key West have chosen to be here for reasons that have nothing to do with a job opportunity. Not everyone everywhere has had the luxury of knowing where he or she wants to live and, if they find the place, being able to make that awareness a reality. A sense of place encompasses a lifestyle that includes how we furnish our homes, the way we entertain, the friends we choose, our preference for a mode of transportation, our involvement with community; in general, an awareness of why our place is special to us.
When I was working on my book, “Key West, A Tropical Lifestyle,” every homeowner I interviewed said the same thing when asked why they chose Key West: “This is a community like no other. I just related to it.” I’ve noticed in my community as well as Key West, not many people move away once they’ve arrived. And if they do they keep coming back. They swear they were destined to be here.
