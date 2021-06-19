I published this column several years ago. My father would have celebrated his 100th birthday this month. I felt it was worth a repeat for Father’s Day.
My dad, Col. William Peter Mader, was a man’s man. He fought in World War II, Korea and two tours in Vietnam. In his younger days he was a boxer — one look at his nose told you that. He was tough as nails and was a stalwart commander. His men feared him but, at the same time, respected him. He was a leader, a “do as I do, not as I say” man.
He was also sorely disappointed in me when I decided not to join the Army and follow in his footsteps, but rather go to college and study veterinary medicine. He tried to get me an Army scholarship so that at least I could be a military dog doctor — something he could find some pride in.
To the Colonel, anything to do with animals was a waste of time, except, perhaps, eating them. We always had pets around the house while I was growing up, and this, he felt, was not only a waste of money but also a distraction from studies.
One particular dog, Liat, loved my dad. Even though Liat was technically my mother’s dog, whenever Liat was in the house she would lay at my dad’s feet. If he would get up she would follow. If he went to the bathroom, Liat would wait outside the door until he came out.
Liat would bring the Colonel her toys, dropping them at his feet and sitting there, staring, wagging her tail. His response was “Go away, doggie!” He would never use her name.
One day he kicked her toy across the room in disgust. She ran, got the toy and brought it back to him, tail wagging full RPM. He laughed, picked up the toy and tossed it. She ran after it again and brought it back. He picked it up and threw it as far as he could, only to find that she did the same thing all over. “Stupid dog,” he laughed.
Fast-forward several years. I got a call in the middle of the night. It was my father. Liat was at the veterinarian. My mother was too upset to call me. My dad said Liat was dying, could I do something?
I called Liat’s doctor. He described Liat’s condition and said there was nothing he could do. I was powerless. Being 3,000 miles away, there was nothing I could do either.
With great sadness my mother opted to have Liat euthanized rather than let her suffer. My father drove my mother to the veterinarian to give her support. When the needle went into Liat’s nearly lifeless vein, my “Men don’t cry” dad broke down in tears.
After time had passed, my mother got a new dog. My dad did not want another dog in the house — the topic was a catalyst for big arguments. Shortly thereafter my mother passed away and my dad, by default, took over custody of the new, little puppy. In short time the energetic, bouncy, tail-wagging puppy became his life. It was his sunrise and his sunset. I bought my father his first computer when he turned 79 so I could send him emails and keep in touch. He emailed me photos of his dog almost daily.
About two years later, my father left to join my mother. Less than one month later, his little dog passed away, no doubt loneliness playing a big factor.
Just before my dad died, he told me that he was “proud that I became a veterinarian.”
It is amazing how the unconditional love of a pet can change a person’s life.
Celebrate your father today, and every day.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.