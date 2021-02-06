Dear Readers,
It’s February and in the world of animal health that means it is Pet Dental Health Month. As I have done yearly since the beginning of time, I’ll be focusing my column during the next few weeks on oral hygiene and pet dental care. The American Veterinary Dental Society (AVDS) reports that 80% of dogs and 70% of cats show signs of oral disease by age 3. In fact, disease of the teeth and gums are the most common health problems seen in small animal veterinary hospitals (stats provided by the pet health insurance industry).
“Doggie breath” is the first stage of dental disease in pets. This results from an accumulation of tartar and plaque near the gums, a condition called gingivitis. Red lines along the edges of the teeth, instead of the normal, healthy bright pink color, signifies the beginning of gingivitis.
When diagnosed early gingivitis is treated with a thorough dental (teeth) cleaning and, if needed, antibiotics. Gingivitis is actually a bacterial infection. When left untreated, the bacteria begin to move under the gum line, where they infect the teeth at their roots. This can lead to pyorrhea, or periodontitis. At this advanced stage there is gum recession and loosening of the teeth.
Treatment of severe periodontal disease may involve extractions of teeth that have become infected, antibiotics as needed to help reduce infection and pain medication. If left untreated, bacterial infection can enter the bloodstream where it can ultimately cause damage to the liver, heart and kidneys.
Veterinarians use an ultrasonic scaler to clean your pet’s teeth, a process very similar to that done in humans. As in people, dental X-rays are the gold standard and should be taken whenever a pet dental cleaning is performed. X-rays are needed to evaluate the crowns and the tooth roots. It is necessary to put the patient under a general anesthetic for a proper dental procedure to allow cleaning and X-rays. With proper health screening, anesthesia is safe, and any potential risks far outweigh the danger of leaving a diseased mouth untreated.
As important as the cleaning, the teeth need to be polished after the cleaning process. Polishing removes micro scratches in the enamel that predisposes the teeth to future dental tartar and plaque build up. Make sure to ask your veterinarian if he or she polishes the teeth with every dental cleaning. This should not be an option.
Of course, prevention is always better than treatment. You can avoid dental procedures if you make a regular practice of cleaning your pet’s teeth at home. Though not as effective as a periodic professional cleaning, keeping your pet’s teeth cleaned by brushing will greatly improve the health of their teeth and gums. Brushing the teeth is simple and takes only a few minutes. Your veterinarian can teach you how to train your pet to allow brushing — including cats! There are also several great videos on YouTube that demonstrate how to brush your pet’s teeth.
Stay tuned — I’ll be discussing a lot of the bad “myths” surrounding pets and dental health care this month. Send me your questions now so I can be sure to address all of your concerns.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.