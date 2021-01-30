Fiddlewood isn’t really a tree but more of a shrub, and it was never used to make fiddles. Its scientific name does mean lyre (Cithaarexylum is from the Greek word kithara, meaning lyre, and xylon is the Greek word for wood. It’s hard wood was used for making sounding boards for musical instruments in ancient times.
The shrub has narrow branches that can grow up to 30 feet high and form a large round clump. The Florida native is really sturdy. It can be cut back to the ground and will regrow. That pretty much makes it hurricane proof. It also grows from de-pulped seeds. Plants that grow from seed are generally stronger and more vibrant than plants grown from cuttings.
Birds go crazy devouring the seeds. My son used to take them over to the Key West Wildlife Center on Atlantic Boulevard at the entrance to Indigenous Park to give the captive songbirds a thrilling treat. There are mixed reports on what the fruit tastes like to humans. Does it taste differently depending on where it is grown and what the content of the soil is?
Fiddlewood should be planted away from the ocean as it does not like saltwater flooding. It seems to enjoy the Keys’ climate and soil.
The state of Florida encourages their growth here. The bush is pollinated by bees, moths and butterflies. It is deciduous and loses its dark green leaves after they turn red in the spring. Trees don’t lose their leaves in the fall when the weather is warm all year. Many lose them in the spring.
Male and female flowers exist in 4-inch-long white drupes on separate shrubs. That is why planting a grove of the bushes is recommended, but fiddlewood does take up a lot of space and can grow to be 20 feet across and 30 feet tall.
It attracts lovers as the flowers smell like lilacs. Omar Khayyam could have written these lines about the fiddlewood tree: “A loaf of bread, a jug of wine and thou, And wilderness is Paradise now.”
Little Kythera is an island off the coast of Greece. It kind of looks like a guitar from the sky. The Greeks attribute the island as being the birthplace of Aphrodite, the goddess of love. Its second claim to fame is that Helen of Troy and Paris were reputed to spend the night consummating their love affair on the island. I never thought that kidnapping story rang true. Passion is far more powerful and believable as a motivation. I always suspected that she was in on it. The Greeks obviously agreed. It would be interesting to read a book about the war from Helen’s point of view.
Fiddlewood’s pale green seeds turn orange then ripen into soft black 3⁄8-inch balls. If purchasing an inexpensive fiddlewood, choose one after looking at its branching structure. If you want a tree, do not pick a plant that has the soul of a shrub. Fiddlewood can be pruned. The champion tree is 27 feet by 12 feet. That does not sound like a shrub and must have taken a great deal of pruning.
