Anne Tyler’s “Redhead by the Side of the Road” is a short, crisp, 192 pages, almost a long novella, that creates an honest portrayal of the trials and triumphs associated with the ordinary strands of personal identity and family. Tyler’s goal is to show us how to find beauty in regular, ordinary life in a simple, thought-provoking way as she navigates the waters of family, relationships and unexplored feelings. It is a character-driven novel that was both easy to read and complex at the same time.

Micah Mortimer is a tall, bony 44-year-old introverted bachelor with bad posture who lives in an ultra-clean, well-ordered basement apartment in Baltimore. He gets his rent free because he is the maintenance superintendent for the apartments in the three-story building. He also runs a one-man IT fix-it shop that he calls Tech Hermit. Micah is a perfectionist who often misses social clues finds other people to be messy. At first glance, he seems to be annoying and goofy, but the author treats him with compassion and understanding, making him somewhat endearing.