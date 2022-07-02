Bombs in Ukranine, earthquakes and buildings collapsing in Afghanistan … explosions have been rampant in our small world. These explosions are terrible, but consider the July explosion that nature has bestowed upon Key West this summer for a bit of cheer.
The firespike plant (Odontonema strictum) is in full bloom. Four-foot long bracts of scarlet blossoms flare from the six-foot tall shrub. The scientific name means “upright tooth” in Greek. They start as upright branches, but as they get long, they begin cascading over the plant. This excitement in the garden is the best kind of explosion short of July 4th fireworks.
The plethora of small blooms burst without a boom, but with a bravura that inspires smiles instead. The blooms are highlighted because the leaves of the plant are long, but very narrow and could be easily missed as the gardener focuses on the flamboyant floral display. If you want it to be thicker, just prune it back at the base.
Each tubular flower is about an inch long and shaped like a scarlet horn ending in four small petals. They grow in bunches of two to four. They cover the entire plant. Don’t worry about a hurricane. This plant is a survivor. When it grows up north, it grows back after a winter. It scoffs at diseases. Since it takes so little care, it is an excellent plant for snowbirds. They can leave it for months at a time, and it will still be smiling when they return. I have seen the firespike growing on beach landscapes. If it is destroyed to the ground, it will come back from its roots.
These shrubs are readily and inexpensively available. If you would like to propagate your own, take a cutting and place it in water. Enjoy the vase of flowers while it grows roots to plant in dirt. It tolerates pruning well.
Although it can grow to a 6-by-6-foot shrub, it is easily kept in check by pruning, with the added advantage of using the pruned pieces in a flower vase. When getting roots, she is a great gift for a friend. Firecracker plant loves our wretched alkaline, sandy soil. She thrives in both shade and sun. Firebush will wilt if she gets too much sun, but does well in a drought.
Her calming nature not only emanates from the visual pleasure she provides, scientists have identified chemical qualities that reduce hypertension in people with high blood pressure. Maybe that is why a large number of wildlife hang out near the glory bush. Hummingbirds. Zebra longwing and sulfur butterflies like its nectar and deer are attracted to nibble on the inviting shrubbery.
Inviting colors are available in yellow, gold, salmon, tangerine, cream, white and pink flowers amongst their bright green foliage. She creates new plants by growing runners. She will produce a gaggle of babies and needs frequent attention to keep the growth in check.
Firespike gives the horticulturalist a lot of bang! for the Fourth of July backyard.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.