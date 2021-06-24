Dear Readers,
Phonophobia is a fear of or aversion to loud sounds (for example, fireworks and thunder). Being the July 4th holiday weekend, and also the beginning of storm season, I think it is worth discussing this serious problem that affects lots of pets.
Both dogs and cats can be sensitive to loud noises, but with cats, the problem is usually not self-destructive. Most dogs are apathetic, not caring at all or even sleeping through the thunderstorms or loud bangs. Others, however, have been known to jump through plate glass windows trying to get away from the sound (and many have been seriously hurt).
These pets usually experience an increase in heart rate, their pupils dilate and they have an “anxious” expression. Many tremble and pace, or look for a place to hide, like under a bed, in a closet, etc.
The best way to deal with this serious problem is to condition your dog to the loud noises. That involves buying or making some audiotapes of thunder or fireworks. Start by playing the tapes at a low volume and make sure that the pet is listening, and reward it with lots of petting, positive words and some treats. After a few sessions, play the tape when the dog is not expecting it (or when the dog is sleeping). Immediately give positive rewards when the dog awakes. It won’t take long for the dog to associate the loud noise with rewards.
Although behavioral conditioning is the best way to help with phobic dogs, sometimes it may be necessary to ameliorate the distress medically. Melatonin, an over-the-counter supplement, can be given daily during rainy season. Large dogs (over 20 pounds) should get 3 mg daily, and small dogs (less than 20 pounds) should get half of a 3-mg tablet. When you hear a thunderstorm coming in from the distance, give a booster melatonin dose of the same amount. This protocol works for the vast majority of phobic pets.
Adaptil, which comes as a collar or room diffuser, and Solliquin, a chewable tablet, are veterinary-specific daily preventatives to be given during storm season. These are available without a prescription.
Thunder shirts and Storm Defender Capes are becoming more popular. These are a snugly fitting “coat” that you put on your dog when you hear thunder off in the distance, and it works by preventing the pre-storm static that builds up in their fur and gives them a feeling of calm (www.thundershirt.com).
If the above ideas don’t help, and not all dogs will respond, then you really need to visit your family veterinarian. There are several very effective prescription tranquilizers and medications that cut down thunder and noise anxiety such as alprazolam and trazadone.
When you know that a big noise event, like the Fourth of July, is impending, it is best to pre-medicate your pet with one of the tranquilizers the morning of, and again in the early evening, prior to the start of the noise.
Sileo, an oral liquid medication, can be used as a rescue drug once the dog has started to have a noise reaction. The Sileo is rapid acting (within a few minutes) and highly effective. Talk to your pet’s doctor as every pet is different, and pets with medical conditions may require customized therapy. Remember, the best treatment is prevention and desensitization.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.