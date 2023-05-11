Are you tired of spending money on fitness products that promise amazing results but deliver nothing? You’re not alone. The fitness industry is full of gimmicks and scams. Here are four fitness flops that are sure to disappoint.
Look up “Neckline Slimmer,” and you’ll see devices designed to “tone and slim the neck and jawline through the use of massaging and exercise techniques.” You hold the spring-loaded “toning system” under your chin, then push down. There are three different springs you can change out to alter the resistance.
The theory is that you can tighten the muscles under your chin like barbell curls tighten up the muscles in your arm. You only have to “exercise” for two minutes a day. So does it work?
No, for two straightforward reasons. First, no exercises can significantly alter the shape or size of your neck or jawline. That’s a structural issue caused by the shape of your bones, and those won’t change if you use your chin to push a spring-loaded toner.
Second, if you have a double chin caused by excess weight, you might be able to lose the chin if you drop enough pounds. But you can’t “spot reduce” or get rid of weight in just one area. Fat cells shrink in size when you lose weight, and they do that all over your body, not just in places you poke.
Another product targeted at facial improvement is the “Portable Chin Face Exerciser.” Shaped like a mushroom, you put the stem part in your mouth. Then you move your mouth around while drawing air in and out.
Unfortunately, since you can’t spot reduce, sucking your cheeks in and blowing out 100 times a day isn’t going to do anything more than make you look ridiculous. And that doesn’t take into consideration what sort of nasty things could grow in this device if it isn’t thoroughly disinfected after every use.
Then there’s the Thighmaster. Originally developed as a full-body workout machine, it was refined and renamed to target insecurities.
The idea is simple. Squeeze this foam-covered spring between your legs, and the fat on your thighs will melt away. But there are two fundamental flaws with this product.
The first problem is the level of resistance. When you walk into a gym, the range of weights available to do a simple exercise like curls can go from 2.5 pounds to more than 100. You have to choose the weight that’s appropriate for your fitness level. But the Thighmaster had just one option. There was no way to make it easier for beginners or dial it up for the more advanced.
The second problem is the muscles the Thighmaster targets. You’re working the hip adductor muscles when you squeeze your thighs toward each other. Those are relatively small muscles.
If you want significant fat burning, you must work large muscle groups, typically with compound movements like jumping or squats. You’ll never get toned and shapely legs by working just one small area.
Finally, there’s the “Cellulite Remover Massager.” These are supposed to work like an iron. You rub some cream on your body, turn on the heat and use this device to massage the cellulite away.
It’s important to understand that cellulite is ordinary fat, no different than fat found anywhere else in the body. What makes it seem unique or unusual is how it looks.
Your skin is connected to muscles with strands of fibrous tissue. In women, those strands are arranged in a honeycomb pattern, with fat cells stored in the chambers. As fat cells expand, the chambers swell and create the “dimpled” or “orange peel” look associated with cellulite.
The idea you can massage the dimpled fat away fails on several levels.
Why would pressing down with a massager smooth things out, while pressing your butt down on a chair for hours wouldn’t? (Neither one works.) Does the massager get hot enough to melt the fat? (Nope, it would seriously burn you if it did.) If you WERE able to melt the fat, what would happen to it when the heat was removed? (It would harden up and stay right where it was to begin with.)
These are just a few fitness products that can’t live up to their claims. There are no shortcuts. Save money to buy more fruits, vegetables and comfortable workout shoes.
Check with your doctor before beginning any diet or exercise program. For a free consultation with a WeBeFit trainer, call 305-296-3434. Read articles online at http://www.webefit.com and get updates by following us on Facebook.