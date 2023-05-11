Failed fitness fads
Photo illustration by WeBeFit

Are you tired of spending money on fitness products that promise amazing results but deliver nothing? You’re not alone. The fitness industry is full of gimmicks and scams. Here are four fitness flops that are sure to disappoint.

Look up “Neckline Slimmer,” and you’ll see devices designed to “tone and slim the neck and jawline through the use of massaging and exercise techniques.” You hold the spring-loaded “toning system” under your chin, then push down. There are three different springs you can change out to alter the resistance.