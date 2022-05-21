I am driving down to the Sunday morning guitar jazz concert at the Methodist church when I am astounded by the display of flaming-red flowers of a flamboyant tree. They are impossible to miss hovering over the Key West streets. The vibrant flowers are prominent against the pale blue of the sky. The New York Times defined “happy” in one sentence: “A sunny, 80 degree day near the ocean while having a sexual encounter with someone you love.” I would add, “under a flamboyant tree while listening to jazz.”
The royal poinciana tree, Delonix regia, is named after Philippe de Longvilliers de Poincy, the 17th century governor of Saint Kitts. The tree is from the bean family, Fabaceae, Although native to Madagascar, it is the official tree of Key West, so named in May 2018.
Flamboyant is the name of a design style that is sophisticated, sensual, spiritual and exuberant. Its ornate tracery is mimicked by the enthusiastic spread of the tree’s wide branches covered in dancing scarlet blossoms, said to “kiss the sky.”
The flowers appear on bare branches, followed quickly by the leaves. The 4-inch flowers have four orange-red petals and a fifth, upright “standard” petal. They have one white petal to attract pollinators. Sometimes it is folded up and looks all red. When finished, the flowers fall from the tree and coat the ground, sealing in the moisture and returning nature’s sun and nutrients to the soil. All of this splendor comes from a small seed, air, water and sun.
To emphasize the collaborative nature of the trees, it has paired leaves that are delicate, fern-like, leathery and reside on branches up to 20 inches long. Leaves fold inward in prayer to close up at dusk each day. The small, brown seeds, shaped like bean pods, turn black when they are ripe.
Mythology adds that the tree’s flowers are red because it stood next to the cross where Jesus was crucified and the flowers were soaked in his blood.
Delonix comes from the Greek word delos, which means conspicuous. The suffix, ix, means claw in Greek. These claw-shaped flowers are definitely conspicuous in the landscape and deserve to be called regia, or royal.
One of the largest examples of this splendid tree is found in the Key West Botanical Gardens on Stock Island. While the largest tree is 60 feet tall, our local runner-up specimen is an impressive 50 feet tall. Because it has broad branches, it is often planted as a shade tree. It is called the umbrella tree for its 50-foot-wide spread. However, its smooth barked branches are weak and often break off in high winds, so it is not used near schools as it has caused accidents there. It needs to be carefully pruned to keep it safe. This can be an additional worry and expense for the homeowner. The tree grows back quickly. It grows large surface roots and needs plenty of sun-filled space to expand. Grass will not grow well in its shade.
Is it the most beautiful tree in the world? Many say yes to its lipstick-red sky kisses.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.