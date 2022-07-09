Ranger Ed and I thought we were onto something in April 2017, when we did our first three-nights-four-days Fort Jefferson camping in the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles west of Key West. Let’s do this every year, we said with sweaty grins and stinky hair, forgetting in less than 12 hours that we’d spent a goodly portion of those four days riding out a tropical storm in a tent.
Did it again in May 2018. Skipped 2019 and then COVID, which would have been a great time (we thought) to go except so did a bazillion mainland folks.
Camping at Fort Jefferson had become akin to the COVID-inspired Disney World crowds but without the amenities. Anyone who could beg, borrow, charter and (perhaps) steal a boat was headed to Fort Jefferson with a tent and some charcoal.
Then one day this spring, I scored four reservations in mid-June. I whipped out the credit card and texted Ranger Ed, Martha Hubbard and Kathy Flick to start packing.
We’ve learned a lot that’s not in the handouts over three, very different Fort Jefferson camping trips. Here’s the new stuff from our June 2022 trip:
Know the rules. The folks at the ferry do a great job explaining how things work. If you’re going out on a private charter, you’ll still want to read the camping guidelines from the Dry Tortugas ferry. Their advice dovetails well with the National Park Service rules for campers. If you’re on a private boat, you might get away with bending those rules, but only if the rangers miss it — and they rarely do. P.S.: Charter seaplanes do not ferry campers in and out. Too much weight.
When the ranger says it’s cooler in the field, listen. When it’s hot, camp in the field. It is so tempting to pitch the tent in one of the eight picturesque campsites in the buttonwood mangrove. But the overflow field in front of the fort, where there’s no shade and no privacy, has breeze. Lots and lots of breeze. We should have listened; instead we dug into No. 2 and regretted it for eight hours every single night. Because when we stepped around the corner, the breeze was delightful.
If you’re going to camp, do at least two nights. Why? Because it’s almost as much hassle to prep and pack for one night as for three.
Keep the group small. You can have up to three tents and six campers per site, but they’re cozy with two and crowded with four. Campsites are about 625 square feet with little more than a polite head nod between them.
Pick your camping companions carefully. Pack-in-pack-out Fort Jefferson camping isn’t for everyone. No shame in that. I love a five-star resort and my own pillows, too. Here’s who you want to have along when you’re sharing a tent with someone who hasn’t showered in days, sleeping on the ground with flying things and hermit crabs and stumbling through other people’s campsites in the dark to the compost toilets 100 yards away:
1. Seasoned tent and backpack campers who can lift 20-45 pounds and can pound in tent stakes and do it again — at noon in the heat, sun and no breeze.
2. Those who happily count sand, sun and heat as the price for three nights under the stars (or in a tropical storm), grin in the morning after a night of no sleep because it was so hot in the tent one melted into the tarp and stuck one’s feet outside in the unjustified hopes of a breeze, and didn’t screech when the crabs walked across said feet.
3. Companions who entertain themselves with personalities to match your own. If you’re a chatty extrovert, you’ll not want to camp with a bunch of silent introverts. Or vice versa. There is nothing to do except swim, read, prep meals, clean up stuff and move one’s chair to follow the shade. We four sat for hours under an oceanside buttonwood mangrove, cooling off in the water occasionally and rarely having a desultory conversation of more than two minutes.
Worth the hassles? Of course. That’s why we’re going back. We’ve got 11 months to remind ourselves — then promptly forget — that we really should bring half as much food and twice as much water.
Linda Grist Cunningham is editor of Key West Island News and owner of KeyWestWatch Media.