During the pandemic more people got into crafting and all sorts of household do-it-yourself projects. Homeowners who never wielded a paint brush before were suddenly painting rooms and couldn’t believe their self-satisfaction. My inbox is filled daily with ideas from Pinterest, Quilting Magazine, HGTV and occasionally Etsy. Regretfully, I tend to delete them all, after a lifetime of DIY projects.
Last week Mike Mulligan sent me a picture of a seating area he had created where he had hung a placard that read “HOME." He thought I’d appreciate the sentiment. All week my decorator friend, Michael Pelkey, has been helping his sister in Georgia decorate her new home. He has been sending me photos of the progress with little vignettes he’s created, each one centered around arrangements of collectibles: a group of yellow McCoy pottery in an interesting dark wood cupboard, a group of glass globe-shaped vases, blue and white plates that look like willowware surrounding a clock on one wall, framed prints of birds on another. It is fun to be a voyeur and I send comments on each photo. I think he’s having more fun because he knows his “client” so well.
The letters "DIY" are familiar to almost everyone who has ever picked up a hammer or a paintbrush or doesn’t think twice about the words “assembly required” when buying something from Ikea. In our current techy era, handcrafters are often referred to as “Do-It-Yourselfers,” which has almost become a retro phrase and, at the very least, quaint. Once the Millennials began nesting, a new catch phrase entered our language: DIFM (Do-It-For-Me). I am a lifelong Do-It-Yourselfer striving for Do-It-For-Me status.
The term is getting leverage in Silicon Valley where they’re thinking hard about the next big wave. If you’ve used Uber, ordered from Instacart, enjoyed a Blue Apron meal, stayed in an Airbnb, rented an outfit from Rent the Runway, or used Best Buy’s Geek Squad Tech Service, to name a few, you’ve joined the generation of consumers who order everything from groceries to a date, all from people-powered services. The term comes from the tech industry, but as a do-it-yourselfer in the old-fashioned sense, I was looking at it from another angle.
I first came upon this term when reading a press release from The Home Depot, the company that made their reputation on providing for and extolling the virtues of DIY. They practically owned the term. Some might say they coined it. As consumers began turning into contractors, the Home Depot embraced the DIFM concept big time. DIFM companies are delivering software with something we’ve all begun to crave, a human component. Instead of selling software AS a service, they are selling software WITH a service.
It got me to wondering about that famous of all DIY retailers, Ikea. As the DIFM revolution grows, might Ikea send a person with your purchase when assembly is required?
More than a decade ago, retail analysts in the home improvement industry were sounding the death knell of DIY. I was enjoying success, writing craft books that suddenly seemed obsolete and I slid easily into the home decorating arena. It was still DIY but on a different level, creating a “look” rather than making something from scratch or responding to a desire to fill time.
The DIY industry was waning when COVID-19 had us all staying home more and looking for things to do around the house. But demand for services is growing. The vast majority of the 70 million Millennials are supporting the DIFM movement. Some industry experts say it’s an age thing. Young people now want just enough input to make the finished product seem customized. One nationwide garden company provides a program for helping the customer design gardens on the computer according to the size and layout of their property. Then a list of plants and a step-by-step template is provided for the customer to create it.
The biggest growth is in the area where an app is provided to design and take the DIYer through the process step-by-step. Where a craft book provided the instructions and patterns and a list of materials needed to make a project, the internet now not only does all that, but provides a video of how to do it. Kits go a step further, providing instructions and all the materials needed. But, of course, this eliminates the one-of-a-kind aspect, or customization. But then when Paint-By-Numbers kits came out the intent was to make people believe they were artists.
Will things turn around once out-of-house entertainment options become available? Will the prospect of learning a new skill remain intriguing? Or, will this current trend, due to a year in isolation, continue to support the concept of DIY? In the future, will things made by hand increase in value? No one knows the answers, but fortunately many of us still turn on to a creative challenge. In the middle of my endless list of chores I yearn to find a DIFM person. I think he’s called a handyman.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.