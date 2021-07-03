Grilling gives summertime a special meaning for many people. Those savory whiffs of barbecuing might call to mind burgers and drumsticks, but don’t forget the sweet smell of seared, steamed or skewered garden-fresh vegetables to make those colorful, flavorful side dishes too.
This summer consider adding a vegan twist to those classic veggie sides like grilled corn on the cob. By adding a vegan cheese, you can spice up your sides or make them sweet and colorful.
The corn on the cob in this creamy Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs recipe can be grilled alongside your main protein and is an easy way to add healthy veggies without the dairy.
To find more summer recipe ideas, visit http://www.violifefoods.com.