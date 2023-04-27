Depression and goal setting

How to set goals if you’re living with depression.

 Photo illustration by WeBeFit

If you’re depressed, you’re less likely to achieve the goals you’ve set for yourself. But the problem isn’t your depression. Researchers have found it’s the goals you set.

There are lots of things to consider when making goals. You want something specific and measurable with actions that provide feedback as you go along. You need daily reminders of what you’re trying to accomplish and specific times set aside to do the work. You also have to make sure those goals are realistic for your situation.

