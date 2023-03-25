We are depleting our soil of vital nutrients. Therefore, our vegetables do not contain the necessary vitamins and minerals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the population of the U.S. is more than 50% deficient in potassium, magnesium, and vitamins E, C and K. Each of us can do a part and act now.
Enhancement of the soil not only benefits the florist and gardener with larger and more beautiful flowers, but counts toward better nutrition in our food. Fossil fuels are a global problem, but your diet is something that you can control.
Here are some ideas using my mother’s philosophy of “waste not, want not.” Leftover coffee and grounds should be diluted in the watering can. They supply nitrogen, potassium and magnesium — three soil improvements for one product.
Why are these substances vital to humans? First, magnesium supports muscle function. Remember those leg cramps? Low magnesium. Constipated? Low magnesium. Deficiencies cause seizures, abnormal heart rhythms, stroke, high blood pressure and problems with blood sugar. They are worsened with alcohol intake or stress. Beware of Type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis symptoms. Women should get about 320 mg of magnesium daily and men 420 mg. Too much, however, can induce diarrhea. Excess is eliminated in the urine.
For increased potassium, eat green veggies like spinach, kale, broccoli, peas and cukes, as well as sweet potatoes. I love a banana for breakfast and snack on dried apricots, both potassium rich. It is best to get magnesium and potassium through food instead of supplements. Add sesame or pumpkin seeds and all varieties of nuts to your snack diet.
Talk to the farmers to indicate you are interested in rich soil. It will encourage them to make the extra effort. And watch them light up and enter enthusiastically into the conversation. You’re talking their language.
Calcium is found in milk, yogurt and green veggies. It lowers blood pressure and keeps bones strong. My mama ground up eggshells in the blender and sprinkled the calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium in the garden. Try mixing wood ashes into pickle juice, dilute and pour.
A large plastic milk container makes an excellent watering can device. Keep the lid on and punch extra holes into the top edges to create an even flow of water.
To add iron to the soil, put some rusty metal in water and soak. Add a quarter cup of the rusty water to a gallon of clear water. Our fresh water in Key West is pumped from the north 130 miles through a man-made, rusting pipe. Use it carefully.
Plant-based fertilizers are much easier on the environment than commercial, chemical ones. This is an important consideration when everything runs in the ocean during a rain.
Since it is impossible to tell if a vegetable is nutrient rich by looking at it, it is best to know the grower.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.