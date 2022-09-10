The other night I was watching a very sad movie and started to cry. While I felt silly it also felt good to “get the sad out.” That’s a phrase I used after my husband died and I would watch really sad movies as a release. I now use that technique from time to time.
It made me think of a skit that Jimmy Kimmel used to do on his late night show called, “The Man on the Street,” where they ask random people a seemingly stupid question. There was one in which the person from the show was standing under a large street clock with Roman numerals. As he stopped a variety of people of different ages, he asked each one to look at the clock and tell the audience what time it was. Nobody could tell the time! Everyone, it seems, looks at their phone for this information. Is it possible that a whole generation can’t read Roman numerals? Dumb is hard to define without examples. What other information is being edited out of basic education? I forgot about this fleeting musing when my handyman showed up.
He’s a young man who comes to my house sporadically to fix things. It is almost impossible to find a Jack-of-all-trades, another title that, along with handyman, is soon to become obsolete. If, for example, one needs to have two rotten pickets replaced on a fence, it is most likely that someone will gladly replace the entire fence, but one or two pickets isn’t worth the trouble. No one has time for small jobs.
I like Eban. He grew up on his grandfather’s farm in Maine. He has a good work ethic and charges a fair price. He can do just about anything that requires a hammer, nails and saw. He gets right to the job and is efficient with time. That translates into not much chitchat on my dime.
The other day he told me about going to his 5-year-old daughter’s ice skating performance, where the kids basically walked around the perimeter of the rink on skates. He said he was excited about her ballet show. His enthusiasm was so genuine and made me like him more for revealing this side of his character.
As he works, he often talks out loud and it took me a while to realize he wasn’t talking to me, but to himself. I asked, “Do you do that often?” He said, “Only when I want to get the dumb out.” I asked if that was a Maine vernacular or an Eban thing. He said, “An Eban thing. When I’m thinking through a problem it helps to get the dumb solutions out of the way to make room for the good ideas to emerge.” I absolutely loved this simple explanation. I do this with my writing. When I have an idea for a column or magazine article, I free write and invariably one or two good sentences emerge, the rest, the dumb stuff, is eliminated. “Getting the dumb out” is so poetic.
I often hear someone say, “My brain is filled with useless information.” Perhaps this is why, when we go from one room to the next to get something, we can’t remember what it was. Maybe before opening the refrigerator and instantly forgetting what you wanted, take an extra second to “get the dumb out?” Do a little decluttering. Or, as I like to say, “pressing the delete button in my head.” Now that Eban’s phrase is in my brain, it’s become part of my everyday. It hasn’t been long enough to report successfully, but I’m working on it.
Years ago I produced a craft book for the “Dummy series.” These were a precursor to Google. Those bright yellow books with black type were created to teach people, even the dumbest among us, how to do just about everything. Mine was called “Crafts For Dummies.” When they asked me to do it, I thought it was the dumbest idea on this planet. It was basically every craft from A to Z. Why, I asked, would someone interested in making a quilt want anything to do with painting furniture? When writing the book, the directive from the publishing house was to imagine a cave man and describe for him how to thread a needle. It went something like this: “GOOD LIGHTING HELPS! Moisten the end of the thread between your lips. If you’re using white thread, hold the needle in front of a dark piece of fabric to make the eye of the needle more visible.” Now, based on this one directive, imagine how long it took to explain how to make a quilt. But, based on the sales figures of these “Dummies” books, it is fair to say that the world of “dummies” is vast. These books were published from around 1999 to the early 2000s, before you could simply Google “how to thread a needle.” As the world gets more complicated (i.e., learning all things having to do with anything technical, if you’re over a certain age) we are dumbing down.
Another thing I’ve noticed is the shortening of sentences. Apparently we no longer have time to finish a sentence as in, “Wanna come with?” Are we really too rushed for time to add “me?” And, for that matter, “Do you want to ... .” Instead of “wanna.” All those extra words! Are we headed for “With?” as a complete sentence? Worth pondering.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing.” Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.