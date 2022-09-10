The other night I was watching a very sad movie and started to cry. While I felt silly it also felt good to “get the sad out.” That’s a phrase I used after my husband died and I would watch really sad movies as a release. I now use that technique from time to time.

It made me think of a skit that Jimmy Kimmel used to do on his late night show called, “The Man on the Street,” where they ask random people a seemingly stupid question. There was one in which the person from the show was standing under a large street clock with Roman numerals. As he stopped a variety of people of different ages, he asked each one to look at the clock and tell the audience what time it was. Nobody could tell the time! Everyone, it seems, looks at their phone for this information. Is it possible that a whole generation can’t read Roman numerals? Dumb is hard to define without examples. What other information is being edited out of basic education? I forgot about this fleeting musing when my handyman showed up.