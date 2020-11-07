I’ve been AWOL for a few weeks. I finished a book and needed a time out. I was feeling COVID-19 brain dead without an idea worth putting into words. In fact, I was so out of sorts I almost resorted to writing about the most popular subject I’ve ever tackled — sheets! But having done three columns on thread count (thanks to Mike Mulligan) there wasn’t much more to say except that in the end I wound up with very expensive Sffera sheets and they are the best! They’re pure cotton, thick and crispy and iron beautifully.
Mike texted me to ask what happened to me since he was missing the column, and when I responded he suggested a subject title: “A Writer Without A Subject.” I inadvertently sent my stepson an empty envelope, forgetting to enclose the letter. (I send a handwritten note to him each week.) He wrote back to say he very much enjoyed the Zen letter I sent. How does one respond?
I have a Zoom meeting every Wednesday with colleagues who advised me to press the “pause” button and relax. I find I’m relaxed when I’m in motion and waking up in the morning with no agenda is very disturbing. So, I decided to look for inspiration at random. One of my group members recommended an author named Julia Cameron who I did not know about, and it was suggested that I look into her book called “Morning Pages.” It’s a new slant on keeping a journal, but the point is to write three pages of longhand, stream-of-consciousness writing first thing in the morning. You just write anything that comes to mind and then you do three more pages the next day. I have yet to try this exercise but will report on my progress after I do this — or not.
The leader of our group this week gave us each a word about which we, in turn, spoke about what the word meant to us personally, after having a minute or two to think about it. This group is loosely attended with as few as four and as many as 10. I’ve been attending since way before there was a need for Zoom meetings and we gathered in person — there were many more of us. The group dwindled when we were forced to gather online so we know each other quite well but don’t get together socially. It’s strictly on a professional level but we do digress.
This week there were five of us, two women and three men. Here are the words we were each given: creativity, integrity, forgiveness, peace, honesty and someone snuck in pride. Each of us, in turn, talked about his or her word and what the word meant personally, with the rest of us commenting. It proved to be a very entertaining session and led to good creative input and insight. For what it’s worth I pass along these ideas which you can do alone or with others. These exercises can be helpful in this time of isolation, self-reflection, boredom and getting unstuck. It amused me that most people who feel uncreative identify creativity with artistic talent rather than in the broader sense of solving problems. I think everyone has a creative gene in them.
In one of Julia Cameron’s blogs, she wrote that to be an artist you have to learn to let yourself be. “Stop getting better,” she writes. “Start appreciating what you are,” she adds “to do something that simply delights you for no apparent reason.” How many of you have used the isolation of COVID to find new things to fill your time if you aren’t working from home? I’ve noticed that homeowners all around me have been fixing up their houses. I tried this and got as far as cutting down branches on overgrown bushes until I got bored and tired in the middle of this exercise and the branches now lie in piles all over my property waiting to be bagged and disposed of. I did not feel the satisfaction I get when I’m writing a few pages.
The tools of the artist’s way in regular times, according to Cameron, should work in our current irregular times as well. They are aimed at unlocking creativity. They help to fight the claustrophobia that many of us may be feeling. Some of us are wondering who we are and writing the Morning Pages can be enlightening. I’ve tried to learn something new that might seem frivolous, but that was the point — trying something to free up my brain. Tap dancing didn’t turn out to be as satisfying as I imagined it would be. Since I’ve written dozens of craft books, I know there isn’t a craft project that would offer satisfaction. But writing something new on a subject that’s out of my comfort zone has done it in spurts. Cameron suggests finding something you might once have been drawn to but wrote off as a waste of time or too silly to bother with.
I was almost Zoomed out after months of overdosing, but then I attended this week’s meeting and found myself energized by the subject matter and the interaction. In a way, it gave me permission to stop over-thinking how to get my mojo back and just go with the flow. If we are in for another year of self-quarantine, social distancing and changing how we do the things we took for granted before March, then we better get our acts together and do a reset, finding out what really matters and how we want life to be on a very personal level.
