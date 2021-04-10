Wander into the Key West Garden Club at West Martello Tower, find a bench to sit on and soak up the seductive gifts of nature. Breathing is a big part of the free offerings of the most serene location in Key West. A garden is a great place to inhale the plentiful oxygen provided by plants that exhale the elixir. Key West air is moderately clean, according to National Geographic.
Later, at home, my physical therapist stuck my forefinger into a little clamp that measured the amount of oxygen contained in my blood. How it did this is a mystery. She asked me to breathe in through my nose and breath out through my mouth, which I did. This little machine said that the oxygen level in my blood increased by 10 points. I felt immediately calmer. Breathing in a garden produces the same calming effect.
The identical thing happened the next morning at yoga on the beach at Fort Zachary when the teacher, Nancy Curran, asked us to listen to the waves as they swept against the shore and breathe out with a wave as it released its energy.
There are many things that are out of our control right now, but our ability to control emotions that control our physiology are well within our reach. Breathe out and breathe in, mindfully. Set your thoughts on “now.” Remove past and future. Live in the present moment. This moment is perfect. Breathe with the waves. And release like they do.
The gardens are a reminder of the temporary nature of things. Temporary is not bad. We might exalt in the changes. The Garden Club is exalting in the new growth and flowering, which is its due every April, and your garden visit will add good cheer to your day.
The old bricks from the 18th century fort welcome the flowers growing for the 21st century. Bricks need constant upkeep. Despite all that we do, nature persists, insisting on arising through cracks and sending splendiferous blossoms forward.
Juanaloa’s ostentatious orange blooms cover the shrub, evoking ‘ooos’ and ‘ahhhs’ from the visitors. Even the orchids sense the spring air, erupting in colorful arcades. How many shades of red do you find? Can you think of a name for each shade? Russet, puce, rose.
The garden is located in what is called West Martello Tower. The only part of the name that is applicable is west. A martello is named after a round fort built in the 1700s in Corsica. Two British warships tried to capture that fort, lobbing hundreds of cannon balls against its brick walls. It was impervious to the shelling. Cannon balls bounced off its round surfaces. The design was adopted by the British and the martello design was ubiquitous to forts that they built up and down the coast of British colonies. Only the two located here are left, but they have each lost their brick tower. The name, however, lives on.
Much of the wooden interior structures are built with lumber from the ruins of the early fire that destroyed the Jefferson Hotel. The structure was ruined, but the timber was undamaged and reused in the construction of the fort. The “birdcage” room is especially lovely when the sun is making shadows on the floor from the crossed beams. Life should be so orderly, nature usually is not. That was a mistake. Give up the word “should’ and replace it with the word “is
It is not “It should be,” but “It is.”
The meditation gardens are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily during the pandemic. Admission is free. It is a special, secret place to bring visitors. Since the pandemic, the crowds have been smaller. Foreign visitors are a rarity. It is easy to stay 6 feet apart. That makes it all the more attractive for locals seeking privacy.
While sitting quietly, become aware of the movement of the air. While there seems to be no breeze, it slides across behind, then rises to ruffle the locks across your forehead. It flips the underside of the leaves displaying colors usually hidden from the sun. A dog brushes through the lavender lingerie of the plant’s undergarments. They are yours — no, they belong to all of us. The dog is oblivious. We are not.
