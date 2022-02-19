When this book by John Gilstrap worked its way to the top of my reading list, I had just finished a couple of plodding reads and was ready for a light story with lots of action. This book turned out to be just what I needed, a story with thrills and excitement in the I-can’t-put-it-down genre. This book was fast-paced and kept me going. The action began literally on the first page and barely slowed for the rest of the book. Like Ian Fleming, the author sometimes throws plausibility aside to give us a totally thrill-packed ride. After all, it is a novel.
“Scorpion Strike” is the 10th book in Gilstrap’s Jonathan Grave series and is a bit of a departure from its predecessors. It was a smart move by Gilstrap to rehook his fans into the dynamics of some interesting past characters. In this book, instead of the protagonists being the saviors, they are the ones who need to be saved.
The story begins with heart-pounding action in the middle of the night when a group of mercenary Russian terrorists invade the Crystal Sands, a posh resort on an island controlled by Costa Rica, and take over the resort’s hotel. The guests are herded outside together. Those who resist are immediately executed, and their bodies are hung out by the swimming pool to make an impression on the remaining hostages. But the baddies get more than they bargained for.
Jonathan Grave (code name Digger) and his fellow operative and part-time lover Gail Bonneville (code name Gunslinger) are staying in an outlying cabana while they take some well-needed R and R in the hotel when this happens. This gives them more warning than the other guests. After Digger kills two gun-wielding terrorists with only his knife (he brings a knife to a gun fight), he and Gunslinger escape into the jungle knowing that the terrorists can’t be far behind. The two are unwilling to allow the hotel’s remaining guests and staff to be massacred. He does manage to get word via cell phone to his own task force that he and Gail need to be rescued. Their contact, Venice (pronounced Ven-EE-chay), immediately begins to put together a task force of operatives indebted to Digger to rescue them.
I love a book with good secondary characters and sidekicks, and this book is full of them. Sidekicks have some freedoms that the lead characters don’t have. Just like in a movie, their strength is being backup and being the yang to the main character’s yin. Here in that role, we have Tyler, the 19-year-old pampered stepson to the resort’s owner. And then we get into Digger’s fellow operatives — among them, Brian de Muelebroeke (aka Boxer), Venice Alexander (Mother Hen), Jolaine Cage (She Devil), Dylan Nasbe (Boomer), Stanley Rollins (Madman), Henry West (Conan) and more. They make a truly colorful cast.
Gilstrap gives wonderful descriptions of the setting, especially as things begin to deteriorate. This did not lead to descriptive overload. I did not find myself skimming or skipping over paragraphs because I was bored with non-essentials. I smiled when Gunslinger put on crème-colored shorts and a pink blouse (while Digger donned appropriate clothing) to escape into the jungle, but after all, she was on vacation.
In summary, I compliment Gilstrap for mastering the art of writing an action thriller. Many other authors have tried and missed.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”