With spring comes salad season, offering a perfect canvas for creating refreshing meals and appetizers centered around tasty greens, juicy tomatoes and crave-worthy dressings. Give your salads an update by avoiding the same tired mixes and instead create tasty meals fit for the season.
One easy way to up your salad game is by starting with quality ingredients like Fresh Express salad blends, NatureSweet Cherubs Tomatoes and Litehouse refrigerated salad dressings. These fresh, flavorful ingredients can be combined in a dish like this Chimichurri Chickpea Salad, a perfect way to go green this spring for nearly any occasion.
Part of the appeal of dishing up a homemade salad is the unlimited options you have at your fingertips to make the bowl of greens uniquely "yours."
Find more ways to create easy yet delicious salads at litehousefoods.com/iheartsalad.
Chimichurri Chickpea Salad
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
1 cup fresh cilantro
2/3 cup fresh parsley
2 tablespoons dried oregano
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2/3 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) chickpeas, drained
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 bag Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix
1 cup NatureSweet Cherubs Tomatoes, diced
1 medium avocado, diced
4 tablespoons Litehouse Avocado Ranch Dressing
In food processor, combine cilantro, parsley, oregano, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Pulse until sauce is smooth.
Place chimichurri sauce in small bowl with chickpeas and crushed red pepper flakes; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight, if possible.
Divide kale, tomatoes and avocado between four bowls. Top each bowl evenly with marinated chickpeas. Drizzle with avocado ranch dressing and serve.