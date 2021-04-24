There are plenty of considerations that may limit your options for an at-home menu. Add in a gluten allergy, or simply a desire to avoid it, and it may feel impossible to appease everyone.
However, creating a gluten-free dinner can be as easy as tweaking some of your loved ones’ favorite meals. Even pizza can offer a gluten-free solution when you rethink the ingredients included.
Satisfy your family’s needs with an option like Toufayan Gluten-Free Wraps in place of traditional crust in this Gluten-Free Barbecue Skillet Pizza. Made from wholesome, all-natural ingredients with no cholesterol or trans fats, these easily foldable wraps are available in four flavors, making them perfect for homemade pizza.
