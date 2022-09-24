Dear Dr. Doug,

Raisins

Raisins and grapes can be highly toxic to dogs. Just one grape can potentially cause kidney failure in a small dog.

I had a very bad experience that I think you should share with your readers. My daughter and 6-year-old granddaughter came to visit last month. My daughter gives her daughter raisins to keep her occupied. Well, my granddaughter decided to share her raisins with our dog. “Pety” is a 7-year-old mutt and very healthy. About three hours after Pety ate the raisins, he started acting drunk, then vomited and passed out. We rushed him to the vet emergency room, and they ran a bunch of blood tests, x-rays and more. They said his kidneys were showing signs of acute failure. Then they started him on IV fluids and lots of medications. He was in the hospital for four days but finally rebounded and was able to come home. We didn’t know it at the time, but once the vet found out Pety was eating raisins, he explained that was likely the reason he went into kidney failure — raisins and grapes are toxic to dogs! I had no idea! This was an expensive lesson but getting my dog back alive was worth every penny, and I would do it again if I had to. That said, sharing this with your readers may prevent them from having to go through what Pety and I had to endure! Thank you so much.