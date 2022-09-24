I had a very bad experience that I think you should share with your readers. My daughter and 6-year-old granddaughter came to visit last month. My daughter gives her daughter raisins to keep her occupied. Well, my granddaughter decided to share her raisins with our dog. “Pety” is a 7-year-old mutt and very healthy. About three hours after Pety ate the raisins, he started acting drunk, then vomited and passed out. We rushed him to the vet emergency room, and they ran a bunch of blood tests, x-rays and more. They said his kidneys were showing signs of acute failure. Then they started him on IV fluids and lots of medications. He was in the hospital for four days but finally rebounded and was able to come home. We didn’t know it at the time, but once the vet found out Pety was eating raisins, he explained that was likely the reason he went into kidney failure — raisins and grapes are toxic to dogs! I had no idea! This was an expensive lesson but getting my dog back alive was worth every penny, and I would do it again if I had to. That said, sharing this with your readers may prevent them from having to go through what Pety and I had to endure! Thank you so much.
— Jennifer
Dear Jennifer,
I am so happy to hear that Pety survived. Who would think that something so innocuous like a raisin (or a grape) can be so lethal?
My emergency service saw this on a regular basis. The odd thing is that not all dogs react the same way. Some dogs can eat several grapes/raisins with no issues, and others can have just one grape and go into kidney failure. Age, breed and gender are all affected equally — there is no clear predilection.
The cause of the toxicity is not known. Some researchers suspect it may be a type of mycotoxin (mold) in the grapes or raisins, but that has not been proven. Alternate theories involve potassium bitartrate as the chemical involved with the toxicity. Potassium bitartrate is the salt of tartaric acid, which is present in high concentrations in grapes and raisins. Interestingly, it is the inside of the fruit that seems to be the toxic component — meaning that dogs show kidney failure even if they eat peeled grapes. Important to note, this affects dogs very differently than people that can eat raisins and grapes with no risk!
Signs and symptoms of toxicity usually show up shortly after ingestion, with complete kidney failure occurring within the first two days. Things to look for include vomiting (as you saw) and diarrhea, loss of appetite, weakness, abdominal pain, dehydration, less than normal or no urine production, bad breath (comes from kidney failure), ulcers in the mouth and in terminal cases, tremors, seizures, coma and ultimately death.
If you see or know that your dog has eaten raisins/grapes you should immediately try to induce vomiting. This can be done at home and is only effective if it can be done within the first two hours of ingestion. Use FRESH hydrogen peroxide. Give 1 ml of peroxide per pound of body weight. Never exceed 45 mls (1½ ounces) even if your dog is heavier than 45 pounds. Vomiting usually occurs within 15 minutes. If not, repeat once. If still no vomiting, stop wasting time and get your pet to the veterinarian immediately for stronger medications.
NEVER induce vomiting if your dog is unconscious, having difficulty breathing or if you are not sure about what it has eaten.
The usual cause of death from raisin/grape ingestion is kidney failure. The veterinarian will start IV fluids, electrolytes, medications to protect the intestinal tract and kidneys and promote normal urination. Other supportive care may be required as needed. As in Pety’s case, if caught in time, some of these dogs will make full recoveries.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.