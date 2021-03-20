“Don’t Look Down” is the second book in Hilary Davidson’s Shadows of New York series and my first read by this author. It can easily be read as a standalone, but as much as I enjoyed it, I wouldn’t mind reading its prequel.
The series stars a NYPD detective and happily married mom, Sheryn Sterling, and her partner, L.A. transplant Rafael Mendoza. Sheryn is a smart, feisty and strong-willed protagonist who successfully balances her home life with her demanding job. I enjoyed Sheryn and Rafael’s interactions and banter. Actually, it was refreshing to have two main characters who did not have some kind of addiction, had happy families and were generally nice, mentally balanced human beings. To quote Sheryn, “One of the bravest things you can do with your life is to keep moving forward under the weight of that burden. You don’t get to put it aside. It’s going to be with you every day, and you’re going to have to figure out how to cope with it.”
The book had a nice twisty plot that didn’t go where it initially led you to believe it was going. I found it to be fast paced from beginning to end. The plot’s complexity was kept in a perfect balance that had me turning the pages to find out who the actual villain was and to find out who was the mastermind behind it all. The case initially seemed quite simple and straightforward with no complications involved. But as the story progressed, I found out there was more here than met the eye. One minute I thought I had it all figured out only to find out the next minute that I had gotten it all wrong.
Now on to the story: Jo Greaves is a young up-and-coming businesswoman with a past. She is being extorted by someone who has discovered her old secrets. In an effort to make it all go away, she goes to meet her blackmailer at a slum apartment with $50,000 and a pistol, but the meeting does not go as smoothly as Jo expects. It subsequently develops into a shootout during which in self-defense Jo kills her extortionist and is wounded. Jo becomes a fugitive and is soon apprehended and taken to the hospital. Despite throwing her gun in the river, a gun matching the bullet wound that killed the victim is found in Jo’s possession, and all the pieces point to her. It appears to be an open-and-shut case, but it doesn’t take long to find out that Jo is involved in a much bigger situation.
The story is a police procedural told from multiple points of view. Most of the characters were well-developed with one exception. Cal, Jo’s live-in boyfriend, came across pretty flat to me, and if his mother had not been a major player in the story, he would have been unessential. On the other hand, Andray, one of the murder victims, was well-developed despite the fact he was never a living character. All in all, it was a wild ride, and what seemed to be an easy case turned out to be anything but that.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”