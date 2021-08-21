The Japanese engage in “forest bathing” to find health and happiness. Dr. Qing Li recommends walking amidst greenery. Many homes are built with green yards and trees. This tendency is also exhibited in sterile apartment buildings where tenants fill narrow balconies to contain potted plants bringing the fecund outdoors into the airy interior living spaces.
To do this, plants in pots are required. Straight from the store, the black plastic pots add little to the décor. But glazed, they add subtle grace. I like the slick nature of the glaze that contrasts with the fluffy leaves of the basil I planted in a pot that bled from dark aqua to rusty brown. Growing fresh herbs brings both the pleasure of greenery and a tasteful addition to culinary arts a few feet away in the kitchen. Lest you think that basil is not an herb that can stand on its own, here is a recipe from the Green Pineapple Cafe for basil limeade. They recommend hand chopping the basil as the taste is ore vibrant. However, it looks better when run through the blender.
One cup ice, ½ c. water, 1-ounce simple syrup, 10-15 basil leaves, blend. Put into a daiquiri glass and congratulate yourself on producing a unique highly nutritious summer cocktail that contains no alcohol. Buy another fresh basil plant because you will want to make this again to show off to your friends.
Other house plants are reputed to cleanse the air of normal household air pollutants. If you are looking for calm and relaxation, try the elegant staghorn fern. This epiphyte is grown on tree bark and should be hung from the ceiling. Be aware of the shadows cast on the wall that enhances the art quality of the display. You get health and beauty with the same purchase.
A more delicate fern, the asparagus fern is also easy to grow in a pot. It likes high humidity, so it grows well with frequent spraying or in a well-lit bathroom where humidity producing showers keep the plant moist. Choose a pot with good drainage in a dusty green or create high contrast with a white glazed pot. Grouping plants together tends to create a better growing environment.
Notice if your plants look different in the morning light than they do in the evening. Many plants use subtle movements of their leaves to indicate a change of day. The prayer plant is an obvious candidate.
Another potted plant that is an air cleanser is the monstera deliciosa or the Swiss cheese plant. Its dark green leaves develop holes as it grows. If given a pole to climb, it will strive for the light and scamper up the pole. Because it will grow quickly, give it a large heavy pot to keep it grounded.
The pot can also be a piece of art. My favorite pot is sculpted in the shape of Vincent Van Gogh’s head with his brains full of a plant’s brains, its root system. Everything else on a plant is just decoration. A plant can survive all kinds of disasters except the destruction of its roots. It leaves can fall off because of drought or winds, but ruin the roots and the plant is dead.
Bring the healing nature into the house with potted plants and create health and art at the same time.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.