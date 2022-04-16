When the occasion calls for a meatless meal, this Mexican Grilled Corn Salad serves as a crowd favorite at barbecues or as a simple weeknight dinner.

Grilled corn, sour cream, mayonnaise, feta cheese and chili powder are tossed with sweetly aromatic Success Jasmine Rice that cooks up soft and fluffy for a uniquely delicious flavor.

Find more inspiration to light up the grill at http://www.SuccessRice.com.