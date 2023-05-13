On Sunday while driving to our town dump, formally known as The Landfill, I was listening to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street radio program. They were talking about picnics and how the way picnics were enjoyed in Victorian times is a lost art.
Meat and fish featured highly on the Victorian outdoor dining menu. Picnic guests would be given a range of meats, including duck, ham, tongue, beef and fowl. There was also a range of meat pies, potatoes and soft fruits to feed the hungriest of guests. There were lace-edged linen tablecloths and napkins, and silver candelabras with flickering candles snuffed out by butlers once the picnickers go off to shoot grouse or play croquet on mowed lawns while the servants clear away the remains of the picnic fare. Crystal glasses, fine china, everyone dressed in fancy clothing fit for royalty and horribly uncomfortable. Children behaving with decorum and not an ant or bee in sight. If it was a hot day, each guest would have a servant standing behind them waving a paper, lace-edged fan to keep the guests comfortable. All that preparation and elaborate table settings and over-the-top courses of meals. Of course, picnicking a la Downton Abbey-style requires a staff of many, but what a fantasy.
Fast forward to Sunday, May 14, 2023. It’s Mother’s Day. The setting is a picnic at Ft. Zach. The table is covered with paper plates and cups, plastic cutlery and food in plastic containers. If there’s a picnic tablecloth it’s probably paper or plastic — something not yet having been invented in those days of yore. But there must be a happy in-between hotdogs on the grill and a cooked goose plated by servants on fine chinaware.
How about a Mother’s Day, or if you’re not a mother, a Sunday off for a picnic with some real thought and planning put into it, to share with good friends? The perfect brunch picnic might include a chilled thermos filled with mimosas, plastic champagne glasses (a step up from paper cups), a real tablecloth and napkins (so what if you have to throw them in the washer instead of the trash can). All food precut to bite size in separate containers that go into nice serving bowls or platters when you arrive at your site. And real cutlery, not plastic. In other words, do it up with a little bit of formality to turn an everyday picnic into a special event.
A picnic is thought to be a pleasant experience and a meal without fuss, even though it takes more planning than eating at home, given the packing up of all the food and accessories. However, it’s the thought of that counts, I guess. When we are asked “How did it go?” referring to a disagreeable task and the answer is, “It was no picnic!”
The following are some fun quotes about picnics you can share with your guests while enjoying your platters of deliciously and lovingly prepared slightly elegant food for the occasion.
1. Nothing is better than a picnic.
2. Unless you are at a picnic, life is no picnic.
3. You bring your own weather to a picnic.
4. Life is a picnic on a precipice.
5. A picnic is a state of mind and can be made anywhere.
6. Tea to the English is really a picnic indoors.
7. When all else fails, a picnic will cheer you up.
8. If you have a picnic on a public site, placing a tuba in the middle of the table will ensure privacy all around you. (I haven’t a clue where this came from!)
9. Meghan Markle says, “I’m big on day dates. If you go for a walk, have a picnic lunch with a glass of wine, it doesn’t get better than that.
10. And from Kate Winslet, “I’m happiest in the whole world going on a picnic with my kids, partner or big family gatherings. Then I know I’m doing good.”
11. He’s a couple of sandwiches short of a picnic.
12. A picnic is more than eating a meal. It is a pleasurable state of mind.
So do it up right and have a Happy Picnic Day! It should be one of those national holidays, like Presidents’ Day or Columbus Day. Just a thought.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She is the author of the newly released “Key West Cottages & Gardens” (Pineapple Press). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.