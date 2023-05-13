On Sunday while driving to our town dump, formally known as The Landfill, I was listening to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street radio program. They were talking about picnics and how the way picnics were enjoyed in Victorian times is a lost art.

Meat and fish featured highly on the Victorian outdoor dining menu. Picnic guests would be given a range of meats, including duck, ham, tongue, beef and fowl. There was also a range of meat pies, potatoes and soft fruits to feed the hungriest of guests. There were lace-edged linen tablecloths and napkins, and silver candelabras with flickering candles snuffed out by butlers once the picnickers go off to shoot grouse or play croquet on mowed lawns while the servants clear away the remains of the picnic fare. Crystal glasses, fine china, everyone dressed in fancy clothing fit for royalty and horribly uncomfortable. Children behaving with decorum and not an ant or bee in sight. If it was a hot day, each guest would have a servant standing behind them waving a paper, lace-edged fan to keep the guests comfortable. All that preparation and elaborate table settings and over-the-top courses of meals. Of course, picnicking a la Downton Abbey-style requires a staff of many, but what a fantasy.