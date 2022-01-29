In my recent urge to simplify my life as a result of the collapse of the closet rod that supported my excessive wardrobe, I have removed garbage bags full of donated size 10 dresses. Northern school-teacher dresses are not appropriate in Key West. Do I really need 23 skirts? Will anyone want size 6 shoes?
I am also dealing with a collection of straw hats that I acquired over my 23 years in Key West. I intend to give them away to my friends as well as unsuspecting tourists found around the swimming pool. I do not want to be guilty of the despicable landscape/closet crime of “hat racking.” My 4-foot-tall collection must be dispensed of, beginning with the blue one to Judith, the straw-colored one to Marcie; Carol gets the red one and Toby the white one. The two green ones I cannot part with yet. Maybe next week.
In the newspaper there is a section for home sales that includes some labeled “ocean view.” There is none labeled “tree view.” I cannot fathom why it is more valuable to see the roiling, warming hazard that could engulf and destroy this emerald island than seeing the breeze-blown leafy arms of an oxygen-producing tree, but an ocean view raises the selling price, whereas a tree view is often considered a detriment to sales.
Hence, the disastrous practice of hat racking. Hat racking occurs when a homeowner complains, “I can’t see the ocean because of those tall branches.” The beleaguered landscaper complies with the complaint and chops off the upper branches of the carbon-eating offender. Ouch!
If the “haircutting” goes down to the scalp and beyond, cutting off the head at the neck, the tree dies. It is suffocated by the lack of carbon dioxide that is inhaled by its diminished number of leaves.
Science lesson: We breathe in oxygen and breathe out carbon dioxide. Trees breathe in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen. Without the greenery of the landscape we could not exist. Which came first, the plants or animals? Obviously, plants. Go hug the nearest tree and say, “Thank you for helping me breathe.”
In the name of agriculture or flood prevention humans can alter the landscape. They create fenced, square fields of crops from wilderness. But erase the humans from the landscape for even a short while and nature reclaims, cleanses and reverses the changes. It restores its original plan, oblivious to the desires of landscape altering humans. Compared to the natural landscape, human changes are but temporary creations in the grand scope of eons of time. In order to hurry along human restoration changes, $1 billion has been allocated to repair the damage humans have inflicted on the Everglades.
The onset of the COVID pandemic has kept people isolated. As a result, nature has been given the opportunity to heal some of the scars inflicted by well-meaning planners. Streams are running clearer. Weeds are sprouting in stray sunny spots. Saplings are growing in clearings.
It is time to revisit your favorite, secret places and observe what has happened as a result of being left to revert to natural growth. What animals are there? Do you see more insects? Butterflies? Do you hear the cicadas singing? I spent an hour walking the nature trail that starts on Atlantic Boulevard and extends to the beach. I saw a dozen other people admiring the flora and fauna found near the path. Most of them were young. Some walked out with garbage they had picked up on the trail.
All is well in the woods.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.