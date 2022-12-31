New Year’s Eve used to be a big night of party splendor. I planned my costume for weeks, increasing the glitter with each addition. I also armed the coffee pot so that all I had to do was flip the switch on New Year’s morning in case I over imbibed the night before.
But those days have since past. The question now is whether I can stay awake until midnight when my usual bedtime is 9 o’clock? This problem has resulted in an entire new plan for my use of coffee. Now I imbibe my coffee the evening of Dec. 31 so that I can stay awake to welcome the new year. The coffee is still useful but the timing and motivation has altered. (I still plan the glitter-garb.)
It doesn’t seem to matter the purpose of the coffee as I just want a good cup of java. That may be because coffee has some “good for you” aspects. Black coffee contains a dose of potassium (118 mg), magnesium (7.2 mg), phosphorus (7 mg), sodium (4 mg), choline (6.2 mg), and folate (4.8 mg). Yummy!
Science has attributed other healthy things to the stimulant coffee. Studies have shown as much as a 30% decrease in diabetes, liver disease, cancer and heart failure. It helps with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. It improves alertness, mental focus and muscle performance. But too much can cause nervous anxiety and an acidic stomach. Four cups a day are OK, but six cups are too much.
Coffee may be the most talked about beverage we drink. There are professional coffee tasters called “cuppers.” Compare them to wine tasters because they use the same excessive vocabulary of adjectives. They also do not swallow their tiny taste. Sipping coffee is an art for the professional cuppers. They start their analysis with the climate in which the green beans mature. The climate, elevation and soil content of coffee plants determine the rate of growth and the varieties of taste sensations.
Going to the coffeehouse became rite practiced by the “coolest” guys. There was an aura of intrigue to be absorbed along with the aroma. It was associated with intelligence. Look at the title of the book the guy is reading to judge him.
The quality of coffee beans vary. Robusta is the usual category, but not the highest quality. Arabica beans are better. The beans come from the farthest reaches of the world: Sumatra, Ethiopia, Colombia, Vietnam, Java and Hawaii. The place the beans are grown is significant to the taste of the coffee.
Many discussions revolve around the methods used to roast beans. Even more discussions occur around how to grind the beans and the various methods of adding water to prepare the cup of coffee. On average, 30 cups of coffee are sold per second in this country. Dunkin’ currently holds the record for sales.
The average American uses 7 pounds of coffee a year.
Do your share on New Year’s Eve.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.