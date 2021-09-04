Dear Dr. Doug,
I came home from work and my old dog Gator Jake did not meet me at the door like he usually did. He was laying on the bed. He tried to stand, but it looked like he was drunk. His head was tilted to the side, and when he tried to walk he fell right back down. His eyes were twitching. I called my vet and they were closed. The recording said to take him to an emergency hospital in Miami. I was up with him all night and took him to my vet first thing in the morning. The vet told me he had a stroke and recommended putting him down. Now, several weeks later, after talking to some knowledgeable friends and doing some internet research, I wonder if I made the right decision. I should have taken him to Miami. Maybe he would still be alive today. I feel so horrible right now. Do you think I should have put him down? Could it have been something else?
— Don
Dear Don,
I am very sorry that you had to say “goodbye” to Gator Jake. Our fur family never lives long enough. Unfortunately, without examining him, there is no way I can tell you what happened to Gator Jake. I have to assume that your vet did everything possible to help him.
To address your question, there are several things that could potentially cause a dog to show Jake’s symptoms. One of the more common causes is “old dog head tilt,” sometimes called “old dog encephalitis,” “old dog vestibular syndrome” or simply “vestibular syndrome.” It refers to an acute, usually non-progressive disturbance of the vestibular system (balance). This is generally seen in older dogs. The actual cause of VS is unknown.
In my hospital we would see one to two cases of VS per month. When dogs present with VS, they have a tilted head, often poor balance and, in severe cases, can’t even stand. It is not uncommon for the dog to have nystagmus, a condition where their eyes flick back and forth.
VS is often diagnosed as stroke in dogs. Fortunately, unlike stroke in people, which can be very serious, VS in dogs is almost always treatable.
Mild cases of VS can be treated at home. However, in severe cases, where the pet has no balance or cannot walk, they may need hospitalization and intravenous fluids for a day or more since they are generally too ill to eat or drink.
Steroids are not recommended for this condition, but unfortunately are commonly used. If the patient is nauseous from being dizzy, anti-emetics and motion sickness medication can be given. If the eyes have severe nystagmus, it may be necessary to give sedatives to help the patient rest until it recovers.
Most patients start to show signs of recovery within 72 hours. In addition, most are fully back to normal in two to three weeks. On occasion there may be residual signs such as a mild head tilt or mild instability walking.
There are several other causes of head tilt and poor balance that show signs similar to a stroke. For instance, inner ear infection, toxins, hypothyroidism, trauma to the head and brain tumors can all cause similar signs. While some of these conditions are treatable, others are ultimately fatal.
Again, I did not examine Gator Jake, so there is no way I can tell if he had VS or why he was sick. I am sure your veterinarian did a thorough job, and I hope you can come to peace with your decision. It is OK if you need to talk with a grief counselor. Again, I am very sorry for your loss.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.