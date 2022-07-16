National Weather Service: “Expect oppressive heat once again Saturday with forecast highs in the mid 90s with heat index readings between 105 and 110 in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until this evening for high levels of heat.”
July 2021 was the hottest month on record — ever! July 2022 is starting to follow suit. Every summer at this time the subject of “heat stress” comes up. It is not just about leaving pets in parked cars that is a problem. This oppressive heat can be LETHAL to pets. Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer (people and pets) in the United States.
You always hear, “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” Per the National Weather Service, that’s partly valid, but in actuality, it is both.
As alluded to above, the heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to a pet or human’s body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.
For instance, as I am sitting here writing this at 10 a.m., the thermometer on the porch is reading 92 F with a humidity of 85%. But, the heat index is 122 F! You can go to the National Weather Service “heat index” calculator online and easily figure this out.
I’m wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Imagine what it feels like if you are a dog with a thick coat of fur.
High temperatures can be dangerous to pets in many different ways, not just those being left in a car. If any animal is exposed to direct sun with no access to shade it will rapidly overheat, dehydrate and die — in just a few hours. Even pets housed indoors can succumb to heat exhaustion if they do not have adequate ventilation and the room gets too hot.
Certain pets, like rabbits, chinchillas and pot-bellied pigs, are extremely sensitive to heat stress. For example, in the northern parts of the country, rabbits can be housed outdoors all year long. They handle the cold weather well as long as they are not exposed to a draft or allowed to get wet. However, if the outdoor temperature rises above 90 degrees in the summer, they will rapidly die from heat stress.
Pets in poor health, obese animals, senior pets and those that have recently been stressed, such as pets that have had surgery, are more susceptible to the dangers of heat stress.
Dogs (as well as other animals) that live outside every day get acclimated to the heat and don’t seem to show the same discomfort that an indoor dog may feel when acutely exposed to a hot day. If an outdoor pet has access to shade, ventilation and plenty of fresh water, it should be fine. Consider placing an outdoor fan either above or at ground level with any dogs left outside during the hottest part of the day.
When you take your dogs for walks, do so in the early morning or evening hours (before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.) and try to avoid the direct sun. The asphalt gets extremely hot when baked in the direct sun and can easily burn a dog’s feet. The temperature of the asphalt mid-day can exceed 140 degrees! Use the 5-second rule when walking your dog: If you can’t hold your hand flat down on the road for more than 5 seconds, DON’T walk your dog on that road.
Excessive panting, panting WITHOUT drooling, pink skin, red mucous membranes (gums), purple splotches on the skin, red wine-colored urine or passing out are all signs of acute heat stress. This is an emergency and needs to be aggressively treated by a veterinarian with IV fluids and supportive care. Even if caught in time, in certain conditions, like when you see red wine-colored urine, there can be permanent kidney damage if the pet survives the initial crises.
Again, if you see any animal in a parked car, or if your pet appears to be struggling with the heat, please act on it. Don’t wait to see what happens. Seconds matter.
If you are in doubt, err on the safe side. HEAT KILLS!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.