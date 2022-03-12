Dear Dr. Doug,
I took my dog to the vet to get spaded. Now I noticed there is a lump where the surgery was. I took her back to the vet and she said that it is a hernia from the spay and it needs to be fixed. I don’t feel that I should have to pay for thism but they want to charge me for another surgery. Should I have to pay?
— D’Aundria
Dear D’Aundria,
Oooh. That is a charged question. There are so many blanks that need to be filled in to give you a proper response. So, let me dance around it a bit and see if that helps you.
I would need to see the location and size of the hernia to tell you for sure what it may be and if it is from the previous spay procedure. It could very well be a result of the recent spay (you didn’t say how long ago the spay was performed) or it may be an umbilical hernia, which is often in the same general area. I have to assume that your vet is correct, and it is a post-op spay hernia.
For discussion, a hernia is a fissure or opening in the body wall where the pet’s insides “leak” out under the skin. Sometimes the tissue is simply a small amount of fat, or in severe cases, it can be organs like intestines or the bladder. These hernias can occur in various places, but the most common are the umbilical region, the inguinal regions on either side of the tail (called perineal hernias) and, in males, inside the scrotum. You can also see body wall hernias, usually on the side, just past the ribs.
Of course, anywhere a patient has had surgery a hernia can develop post-op if the inside stitches come apart. This is probably most commonly seen in female dogs after a spay.
Why does this happen? There could be many reasons. Of course, the underlying cause of the post-surgical hernia is that the sutures either did not hold, broke down too quickly (most sutures normally dissolve inside the body) or were traumatically torn out. I think the latter is one of the most common causes. What does this mean? A spay is not a simple procedure — it is an abdominal surgery. When the patient wakes up it still needs to heal. That usually, in a young healthy dog, takes about 7-10 days or so for the incision to fuse back together.
Way too often owners do not keep their pets quiet post-op — letting them run around, up and down stairs, jump up and off couches and beds, etc. You get the picture. It doesn’t take much for this type of activity to tear out internal stitches before the surgery site has a chance to heal properly.
Again, for the sake of discussion, you can also get hernias that are not surgically related. Some are age related. As pets age their muscle mass breaks down and can tear with even minor trauma or physical stress. Also, some skin tumors can easily look and feel like a hernia — for instance, lipomas (fatty tumors) can appear to be a hernia. In many cases, in small hernias, only fatty tissue from inside the body will “leak” out under the skin, and even though it is a true hernia, it can appear and feel like a lipoma. Hence, the “lump” really needs to be assessed by a veterinarian.
Most of these hernias, naturally occurring or post-operative, are relatively easy to surgically repair. Generally these are day procedures, coming in the morning for surgery and going home that afternoon. In some large hernias it may be necessary to implant a synthetic mesh graft to help hold weak muscle tissue together. The mesh incorporates into the healed incision site and does not need to be removed.
To answer your question about having to pay for the procedure, I suggest you have a talk with your veterinarian and discuss your individual case. Even in the best of scenarios hernias can occur post-op, and it is not anyone’s fault.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.