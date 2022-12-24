Dear KC Readers,
Here’s a short excerpt from my new book, “The Vet at Noah’s Ark.” Happy holidays to you all!
Hugs, Dr. D
The week before Christmas, and not a creature was stirring. It was really dead at the hospital this morning. With just a couple of days left before Christmas people were getting ready for the big day, not spending money on pets and vets. I had grabbed a stack of X-rays and was filling time by reviewing them with Brenna, my veterinary student extern.
Suddenly Lisa, my receptionist, paged back to the conference room and screamed into the intercom “Dr. Mader, we need you up front, STAT!” Brenna looked at me in alarm. We dropped the X-rays on the table and raced to the reception area.
A man was holding a limp boa constrictor in his arms. The snake looked to be about eight feet long. He was crying while talking with Lisa. I approached and reached for the lifeless snake. The first thing I noticed was that it reeked of smoke — burnt wood smoke.
“What happened?” I lifted the snake. It was actually hot, not warm, and dangled like a limp rope.
“My apartment burnt down.” He choked out between tears. “Is he dead?”
“Brenna, take him to the back and grab the Doppler.” I handed her the snake. My technicians had come to see what was happening.
“I’ll check.” I put a hand on his shoulder. My initial assessment was not good.
We took the snake to the treatment room and attached the ultrasonic Doppler to the scales directly over its heart and listened for a heartbeat.
Nothing.
Everybody watched in silence as I carefully slid the sensor side-to-side, front to back over the area of the heart. It seemed like I had been searching forever when all of a sudden we heard a very faint, but clearly distinguishable “whoosh.”
“That was a beat!” I proclaimed, hoping for a miracle. “Stacey, get me …”
My ace technician handed me a syringe before I could finish my sentence. “One milligram epinephrine” she stated. I looked at her. Our eyes met. She was always one step ahead of everybody else. I injected the epinephrine directly into the snake’s heart and started CPR.
In the meantime Stacey had grabbed a small breathing tube and placed it into the snake’s windpipe, hooked it to an oxygen bag and started pumping oxygen into the snake’s burnt lungs. About two minutes into the CPR the speaker on the Doppler monitor emitted another “whoosh.” Sure enough, a few seconds later, another “whoosh.” This was followed just seconds apart with another “whoosh,” then another, and another. Within a minute, the “whooshes” were becoming more frequent and stronger, a sign that the heart, lungs and brain were getting the much needed blood flow and oxygen that had been choked off in the fire.
Cheers and claps emerged around the room. Right about then I noticed that the snake was beginning to make voluntary movements with its tail. Within a couple of minutes it began to breathe on its own.
The owner of the snake was waiting for me in the conference room. Like the snake, he reeked of smoke. The acrid smell made my nose cringe. “How is he, Doc?”
“I have good news, Mr. aaah …” I realized that I had never got the man’s name.
“Williams. LeRoy Williams.” He held out his hand.
I started to return the gesture, but noticed blisters all over his hand — some filled with fluid, some burst open and bloody, some blackened.
“You’re burnt!” Rather than shake his hand, I gently held it and looked at the blistered skin. “You need to see a doctor.”
“Never mind me.” He pulled his hand back, covering the injuries with his other hand. “How’s Monty, my snake?” He looked behind himself, found a chair and sat down.
“The good news is that he’s alive. He has a strong heartbeat and is breathing well on his own now.” I gave my best reassuring look.
“That’s good.” He looked down at the floor, rubbing the back of his burnt hand with the other. Stacey entered the room with a damp washcloth wrapped around some ice and handed it to the man.
“How much is this all gonna cost?” He didn’t look up.
“The important thing is that he’s still alive, though I suspect his lungs have sustained some damage from the heat and smoke. He’s not out of the woods yet.” I looked at the man’s despondent expression. “He’s still gonna need more care.”
“That’s what I’m worried about.” He used his good hand and wiped his nose, tears in his eyes. “I ain’t got no money. I just lost everythin’ I own.” He started to sob.
“Tell me what happened, Mr. Williams.” I gently patted him on the shoulder.
When he got home from his night shift this morning his apartment was cold so he turned on his space heater while he made breakfast, not realizing it was too close to his small Christmas tree. Before he knew it, the tree was burning and so were the curtains, the couch and the rug. The snake’s cage was on the other side of the tree, which fell over and landed on it. Mr. Williams pulled the tree off the cage with his bare hand and grabbed the snake out of the cage.
Several other apartments had also burned in the blaze by the time the fire department arrived, and now his neighbors were all blaming him. Fortunately, no one other than Mr. Williams was injured in the fire, but several families lost everything.
“Mr. Williams,” I squatted down to be at his level. “Let’s worry about you and your snake.” How could I possibly add to this man’s burdens? “You go get your hand looked at. I’ll take care of Monty. It’s on me.”
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.