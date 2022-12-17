Cats

Christmas trees, small ornaments, tinsel, sugar-free candies and chocolate can pose huge dangers to pets.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Readers,

The holidays are such a wonderful time of year, but we don’t want to ruin it by having a preventable pet tragedy. I’d like to share some common-sense warnings that may prevent a holiday disaster. It would be wise to take a few minutes to review some of these hidden dangers before we all get caught up in the seasonal festivities.