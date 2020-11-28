Despite a holiday season that’s practically guaranteed to feel different than any other, one constant will remain for many: enjoying the tastes of favorite foods and beverages while cozied up at home. Enhance the holiday spirit and complement the meal at your table with adult beverages that call for seasonal flavors to add to the festive vibe.
Whether you prefer your drinks with a fruity twist and plenty of mix-ins or would rather opt for a simpler combination, the options are vast. Many traditional holiday drinks require a small handful of ingredients that blend, mix or shake together to create a wintry flavor that’s worth the wait.
For a fruit-flavored solution, this Cranberry Smash Moscow Mule offers a sweet spin on the classic cocktail. Break out your favorite copper mug and let the cranberries and cinnamon sticks add festive flair to your fusion of vodka and ginger beer.
Alternately, if the sour notes of a margarita better fit your style, go for a holiday twist with this Winter White Margarita by blending in coconut milk and garnishing with cranberries and rosemary sprigs. By rimming your glasses with granulated stevia, you can add a sweet touch to each gulp.
Cranberry Smash Moscow Mule
Servings: 1
1 cup cranberries, plus additional for garnish (optional), divided
1 cup water, divided
2 ounces vodka
1-2 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice
4 ounces Zevia Ginger Beer Mixer
ice
rosemary, for garnish (optional)
lime slices, for garnish (optional)
cinnamon sticks, for garnish
In saucepan, boil cranberries in ½ cup water until they burst.
Use fork to smash cranberries. Boil 3-4 minutes. Keep mixture moist by adding water ¼ cup at a time.
Let mixture cool to room temperature.
In copper mug, combine vodka, lime juice, ginger beer and smashed cranberries over ice.
Garnish with additional cranberries, rosemary, lime slices and cinnamon sticks, if desired.
Winter White Margarita
Servings: 6
12 ounces coconut milk
12 ounces silver tequila
1 tablespoon orange extract
2 1/2 cups ice
1 1/2 cans Zevia Lemon Lime with Bitters
granulated stevia, for garnish (optional)
cranberries, for garnish (optional)
rosemary sprigs, for garnish (optional)
In blender, blend coconut milk, tequila, orange extract, ice and bitters until smooth.
Rim six glasses with granulated stevia.
Divide mixture among glasses and garnish each with cranberries and rosemary, if desired.