Dear KWC readers,
It’s that time of year that I publish my “Beware of Holiday Dangers” pet column. It is a wonderful time of year, but we don’t want to ruin it by having a preventable tragedy. I’d like to share some common-sense warnings that may prevent a holiday pet disaster. It would be wise to take a few minutes to review some of these hidden dangers before we all get caught up in the seasonal festivities.
The first obvious danger to our pets is the Christmas tree. Aside from the inherent fire risk with real trees, there is also the possibility of pets injuring themselves on the needles and ornaments. Eyes can be accidentally poked or scratched. Pretty ornaments can be broken, resulting in sharp pieces of glass or plastic, or potentially eaten. Some people hang candy or popcorn on their trees. These can be eaten by pets, and the plastic wrappers and strings can be swallowed and can potentially cause intestinal blockages. Cats like to play with shiny objects, and tinsel is notoriously dangerous. If swallowed in large quantities it can cause a blockage.
Extension cords are always a hazard. Pets can be accidentally tangled up in the wires, thus potentially pulling over the tree or, worse yet, becoming strangled by the cord itself. Some dogs and cats, and especially rabbits, like to chew on things, and electrical cords are a delicacy. Aside from the fire risk, the possibility of electrical shock to the pet is very real.
Candles can be so beautiful but make sure that they can’t be knocked over by inquisitive cats or dogs. Never leave a lit candle alone!
Holiday candies are a real treat in moderation for humans. Some sugar-free candies (containing Xylitol) can be deadly to pets. Others, like chocolate, contain methylxanthine. This too can be toxic to pets if consumed in large quantities. If a dog or cat gets into a box of holiday chocolates it is an emergency. Take your pet to your veterinarian immediately. It is a lot easier to just keep the chocolates out of reach!
Carefully check out new toys (both people toys and pet toys) to make sure they are safe for your pet to play with. Toys with small parts or pieces that can be easily broken off can also be easily swallowed. If small enough they might simply pass right through your pet’s digestive tract; however, if it gets stuck a serious blockage can result.
It is not uncommon to have a lot of guests over for holiday celebrations. Some pets, especially dogs, may get nervous when strangers are over. Be sure to respect their space and provide them a retreat if they feel overwhelmed. On the flip side, some pets enjoy the company and will do their best to steal all the attention!
Lastly, be kind to your pet and avoid giving it a lot of leftovers from the holiday dinner feast. A radical change in diet can cause severe indigestion for even the healthiest pets.
Along the lines of holidays and pets, it is a good idea about thinking twice before giving someone a live pet as a gift. Although you may think it is a good idea, and you may think that the intended person may really want/like to have a particular pet, please check with them first.
Have a happy, wonderful, pet safe holiday season!
Dr. Doug
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.