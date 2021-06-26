Whenever I write about decluttering I receive lots of comments. Not a day goes by when I don’t wonder how I will minimalize my environment.
Tweaking my rooms is an ongoing passion. I move things around, rearrange rooms and interchange everything but the art on the walls. That is a whole other project. I can’t seem to streamline the way I imagine would make me feel satisfied. And therein lies the problem. At what level are our possessions satisfying and when do they choke us?
Imagining living without “things” is almost impossible to do. If new acquisitions come into my home, I feel something must go to make room for the new. But there’s the rub. Getting rid of things is not in our DNA.
While thinking this might be a lifelong pursuit, I came across an article by a writer who knew exactly what she wanted. Bordering on hoarding, she wrote an article about the backlash approach to decluttering. She called the article, “In Praise of the Comfort of Clutter.” I read part of it to my daughter who was horrified at the following line: “I am not only giving in to the desire to keep getting stuff, but I am also fantasizing about how I am going to pass my things on to my children. Who, I insist must take them.”
“Nobody wants someone’s old stuff no matter how great it is, or what it might be worth in the future,” my daughter said, “so start getting rid of things.”
OK, part of what this writer said made a little sense in spite of ungrateful offspring. For example, the writer went on, “Over the course of a lifetime, we forage, root and rummage around in our stuff because that is part of what it means to be human. Why on earth would we get rid of our wonderful things?”
When I owned a retail store, women of a certain age would come in and always announce that they were not there to buy: “I’m just looking. I’m at a point in life when I am trying to divest.”
My reply, whether silent or outspoken, was usually, “How boring is your life!”
Buying, accumulating, collecting is the American way. Why else would shopping malls be so attractive to so many? Yard sales have so many of us positively salivating. I have a few collectibles that make up what I call “meaningful accessories.” They remind me of when and why and where I bought them, and they’ve probably outlived their attraction, but for the life of me I can’t part with them.
For example: a wooden trough filled with painted orange wooden balls. I found them in a long gone antique shop on Duval Street. I love the color, size, feel and look of them in my living room. The trough sits on a painted burnt orange folk table I bought at an antique shop. Under the table sits a handmade bowl filled with wonderfully imperfect green glass floats. At Christmastime I add a string of fairy lights draped over the glass balls. Another table in my living room is covered with “things” that look good together. I have a lovely handmade pottery bowl in celadon green filled with ivory buttons with scrimshawed letters. I bought them years ago at an auction. I always thought I’d incorporate them into some craft project, but that never happened. Can I let go of the buttons? I think not. It would be letting go of a memory or an experience of acquisition.
The article writer says, “There is a reason for nesting. Nests are full of twigs, bits of fluff, string, moss and bark. Stuff birds take home and fit to a shape that accommodates their lives.” I like this description of a home. But today I was interviewing an interior decorator in the house she has just finished. It was sleek, modern, devoid of one single extraneous item. It felt good. It felt serene. It seemed maintenance free. I wanted to live there. For about a minute. I missed a sense of humanity and maybe that’s what stuff is all about. It represents who we are. It makes us feel wrapped in the arms of warm fuzzies. At least for now it’s a great excuse not to get on with this ongoing nagging chore of divesting. And it has certainly made me want to make one more trip to the thrift shop.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.