Homocysteine: the amino acid that can kill

How homocysteine damages arteries.

 Illustration provided by WeBeFit

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. According to the CDC, in 2017, it was responsible for 21.8% of all female deaths and 24.2% of all male deaths. The most common cause of heart disease is a narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, the vessels that pump blood to your heart.

The villain in this story for years has been cholesterol. Several decades ago, when they started doing open-heart surgery, they noticed that patients in the worst condition had high cholesterol levels. Every time they opened up a heart attack or stroke victim, they saw cholesterol clogging everything. So the natural response was to blame cholesterol and look for ways to reduce it.