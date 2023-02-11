The history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its predecessor, the Congo Free State, is one of the most disgusting cases of the abuse of both human beings and nature in the saga of mankind. In Joseph Conrad’s well-known “Heart of Darkness,” the dying words of his villain, Kurtz, is simply, “The horror! The horror!” Conrad described the brutality of the Congo’s colonial rule as “the vilest scramble for loot that ever disfigured the history of human conscience.” In a little over a decade 10 million Congolese were killed. Virtually every village was burned to the ground and skeletons were everywhere as the French grabbed the north and Leopold II of Belgium secured an area about a third of the size of the U.S. to the south. Severed limbs and heads were used for currency, and the Belgians crucified or hanged countless men, women and children in the gold rush for sources of rubber.

The modern Congo is the site for “Kingdom of Bones,” the 16th installment of No. 1 bestselling author James Rollins’ Sigma Force series. Unscrupulous Belgian billionaire Nolan De Coster is decimating the Congolese environment and abusing the local labor force with his mining operations. He is blatantly raping the land while enslaving its people. An unidentified virus has broken out in his mining camp. It is making people catatonic and turning both animals and insects into killers. Ants with a lethal bite have grown several inches long and normally passive animals like baboons have turned into lethal predators. All are evolving at an exponential pace. The biosphere is running amok, and worse yet, this insidious phenomenon is beginning to spread across the African continent.