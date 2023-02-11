The history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its predecessor, the Congo Free State, is one of the most disgusting cases of the abuse of both human beings and nature in the saga of mankind. In Joseph Conrad’s well-known “Heart of Darkness,” the dying words of his villain, Kurtz, is simply, “The horror! The horror!” Conrad described the brutality of the Congo’s colonial rule as “the vilest scramble for loot that ever disfigured the history of human conscience.” In a little over a decade 10 million Congolese were killed. Virtually every village was burned to the ground and skeletons were everywhere as the French grabbed the north and Leopold II of Belgium secured an area about a third of the size of the U.S. to the south. Severed limbs and heads were used for currency, and the Belgians crucified or hanged countless men, women and children in the gold rush for sources of rubber.
The modern Congo is the site for “Kingdom of Bones,” the 16th installment of No. 1 bestselling author James Rollins’ Sigma Force series. Unscrupulous Belgian billionaire Nolan De Coster is decimating the Congolese environment and abusing the local labor force with his mining operations. He is blatantly raping the land while enslaving its people. An unidentified virus has broken out in his mining camp. It is making people catatonic and turning both animals and insects into killers. Ants with a lethal bite have grown several inches long and normally passive animals like baboons have turned into lethal predators. All are evolving at an exponential pace. The biosphere is running amok, and worse yet, this insidious phenomenon is beginning to spread across the African continent.
In trying to understand and capitalize on what is happening, De Coster has resorted to kidnaping local doctors and scientific researchers in his attempt to use the virus to his advantage. After a U.N. relief team makes this alarming discovery, Commander Gray Pierce and his Sigma Force team is called into the picture to find out what unknown force is leveling the evolutionary playing field. As Sigma attempts to find answers, they realize that they have become prey and that their lives are now at risk.
Rollins, as usual, expertly blends science, myths, action and adventure in a sometimes-over-the-top way. The reader will learn much about the history of the Congo. One warning, however. In some cases, he does get too carried away with excessive detail for some readers’ tastes, and the story gets increasingly more bizarre the farther it goes. In some cases, the reader’s ability to suspend logic will be sorely taxed. And you dog lovers may end up spending more time worrying about Kane, the dog, than the killer virus. If you have read the 15 novels that preceded this one, you may find some of the content to be repetitive. For instance, the kidnapped Monk, for the umpteenth time, uses his C4 prosthetic hand as an escape device, and then the rest of the group uses their GPS to track him down and thereby find the enemy’s headquarters.
Since this book is about viruses and DNA, it is timely considering the pandemic that has plagued us for the last few years. Let me conclude by saying that considering the imaginative credibility stretch of some of the book, some readers will love it, but others might find it to be somewhat ludicrous.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”