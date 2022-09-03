I’ve got a small pond in my backyard. Years ago I got two small red-eared slider turtles and put them in the pond with some fish. Now, about more than a decade later, I have several dozen turtles! These things breed like flies. I really love them, but I don’t want/need any more. Nobody wants them. I don’t want to let them go. What can I do? Thank you,
— Dean
Dear Dean,
First, thanks for caring about this. Too many people would just blow it off, or worse, let the extra babies go to the wild. We don’t need that! Take a look at the issues we have in the Everglades with the pythons, tegus and green iguanas, just to name a few species.
There are a few options:
1. Spay the females. This is a very invasive procedure but 100% effective. When done by a qualified veterinarian it is safe. This can be done either surgically or endoscopically.
2. Castrate the male. However, there is a greater risk castrating males than spaying females. Also, this can be expensive. As with the spay, this can be done either surgically or endoscopically. Likewise, it requires a veterinarian with special skill sets and appropriate equipment.
3. Remove the phallus on the male. This is very simple and very effective. They can still mate, but the male cannot fertilize the female. Some owners find this objectionable, but it is an acceptable technique. (It was used in the Galapagos to control interbreeding between dissimilar species.)
4. Hormonal implants. These are possibly effective, moderately priced, but have to be repeated every two to three months. This has not been validated in any scientific studies that I am aware of.
5. Separate the males and the females. Note: the males housed together will likely fight, especially during the breeding season. They have strong bites and can really do damage to each other.
In order to separate the males and females you have to be able to tell boys from girls. The simple answer about which is the male vs. the female is obvious — if you see one laying eggs, it is the female! But, I realize that you don’t always see that, so there are ways to tell boys from girls.
One of the most reliable methods is to look at the tail length and the position of the cloacal opening. Mature male turtles have a longer tail than the females. The cloaca lies beyond the outer margin of the upper shell in the males. In the female, the cloaca is directly between the edge of the upper and lower shells.
As far as dealing with the turtles that you have, that is a tough call. These turtles can literally live for decades. I know it is hard to “get rid” of extra animals. If you really need to depopulate consider contacting some “reptile rescue” operations. You can find them on the internet. As mentioned, please do not let them go. Red-eared sliders are invasive exotics — literally found all over the world now. These started out as pets many years ago and have really spread out of control.
I hope this helps.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.