Turtles

The mature male turtle has a longer tail than the female.

 Photo provided

Dear Dr. Doug,

I’ve got a small pond in my backyard. Years ago I got two small red-eared slider turtles and put them in the pond with some fish. Now, about more than a decade later, I have several dozen turtles! These things breed like flies. I really love them, but I don’t want/need any more. Nobody wants them. I don’t want to let them go. What can I do? Thank you,