My 17-year younger sister Rene called from Moline, Illinois, to complain that her dendrobium orchid won’t bloom. I immediately thought about the Key West Garden Club where I had just volunteered that was full of blooming orchids. In fact, my entire landscape at home was blooming, filled with discarded tourist orchids that I tied into tree branches. I did nothing to them except occasionally hang a fertilizer ball over their roots. Silk fertilizer balls can be purchased at the Garden Club for $1. They tie into trees over orchid roots with their blue ribbons.
The “orchid house” on Francis Street is often so vibrantly full of flowers that it literally quivers in color. In Key West, these exotics simply bloom on their own. Humidity, warmth, sunlight — how hard could it be? My sister frowned when I passed this simplistic and useless information on to her.
“Bring your dendrobium to Key West when you come in April,” I suggested. “We will tie in a tree and I will send you a photo when it blooms again.” She reluctantly agreed. (This tale will have future episodes.)
In the meantime, to successfully grow orchids indoors requires three things. First, a temperature around 65 degrees at night and 75 degrees during the day. Second, bright light. Not direct sunlight, but beware the many cloudy days that are common in Midwestern winters. Too much sunlight will turn the leaves yellow. But it is normal for old leaves to yellow and fall off. Third, water on the roots. Putting the orchid into a small pot is also desirable. Don’t try to be nice to your plant, even if it blooms splendidly for you. You can’t control what the orchid will do, but you can control your attitude toward it. I recommend disdainful dismissiveness. That way you won’t cry when it doesn’t bloom.
“Orchids tend to be dormant for several months in the winter, so maybe your orchid will revive with the sprightly, spring sunlight,” I encouraged her. “Keep it watered. When it blooms again there will be flowers for six to eight weeks.
There is pro and con advice on watering orchids with an ice cube. As a tropical plant, it will never see ice unless you show it to them. However, an ice cube is just the right amount of moisture and it will have melted by the time it waters the roots. It is so easy — I vote for using an ice cube to water one time a week.
The orchid genus is large. It contains more that 1,800 species. The Chinese use orchids in medicine for a myriad of illnesses: thirst, improving eyesight, fever, infections, inflammation, to improve the appetite and digestion and even cancer. Whether orchids provide such benefits is a conundrum.
How long will an orchid plant last? Average age is 10 to 15 years. However, there are unsubstantiated stories of hundred-year-old orchids that are still blooming. To keep the orchid blooming, it is recommended to cut off the old flower stem just above the root ball after blooming. It is possible that the orchid will last longer than we do.
