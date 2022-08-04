There are many misconceptions about the effects of alcohol on health. I want to share what the last decade of research and hundreds of studies have uncovered. The following are summaries from a few of the more significant ones.

How much alcohol can you safely drink?

A report from the CDC in 2014 reported that excessive alcohol use was a leading cause of preventable death. Between 2006-2010, the CDC found that alcohol was responsible for 88,000 deaths per year in the United States. One in 10 deaths among working-age adults age 20-64 was caused by alcohol.