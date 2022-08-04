How much alcohol can you safely drink?

There are many misconceptions about the effects of alcohol on health. I want to share what the last decade of research and hundreds of studies have uncovered. The following are summaries from a few of the more significant ones.
A report from the CDC in 2014 reported that excessive alcohol use was a leading cause of preventable death. Between 2006-2010, the CDC found that alcohol was responsible for 88,000 deaths per year in the United States. One in 10 deaths among working-age adults age 20-64 was caused by alcohol.
In 2017, the BMJ study concluded that just five to nine glasses of alcohol per week (around one glass a day) led to three times greater risk of tissue degeneration in the part of the brain responsible for memory and spatial orientation.
In 2018, The Lancet summed up the results of more than 600 alcohol consumption studies. They concluded that no level of alcohol is good for you. Alcohol was one of the top 10 risk factors for premature death in 2016.
In 2018, the American Institute for Cancer Research study came out. They found that just one small serving of alcohol a day can increase the premenopausal risk of breast cancer by 5%. Have a single drink each day after menopause, and you increase your risk of breast cancer by 9%. That study looked at just 10 grams of alcohol a day, less than a standard glass of wine or beer. When alcohol consumption increased, so did the rates of cancer.
You have been sold a lie. It is a clever marketing piece that moderate amounts of alcohol aren’t just OK; they can be good for you. Research during the last 30 years does not prove that out.
In January 2022, the World Heart Federation released a report stating that no amount of alcohol is good for the heart. They didn’t say you should avoid beer, mixed drinks or go easy on the red wine. They said, “Based on recent evidence, it has been concluded that there is ‘no safe level of alcohol consumption.’”
They also state clearly that in 2019 nearly 2.4 million deaths could be directly attributed to alcohol. The World Heart Federation said that alcohol increases the risk for hypertensive heart disease, cardiomyopathy, atrial fibrillation and strokes.
According to the World Heart Federation, “The alcohol industry has also perpetuated misleading information about the benefits of drinking alcohol. Alcohol industries deceptively promote their products under the labels of ‘healthy’ and ‘safe.’ Portrayal of alcohol in print and electronic media as necessary for a vibrant social life has diverted attention from harms of alcohol use.”
I’m going to repeat here what I’ve been saying for years. There are no health benefits from a daily indulgence.
Every day we make choices about our health. We choose to exercise, or not. We choose to eat healthier foods, or not. That single choice you make today isn’t going to make or break your health. It’s all those small choices over time.
There’s little evidence that having a single glass of alcohol a week will cause problems. There’s quite a bit of evidence one glass a day can cause problems. There’s overwhelming evidence multiple glasses a day will cause harm.
Any alcohol should be viewed through the same lens as you would a cheeseburger or sugary dessert. For better long-term health, limit yourself to a single glass no more than once or twice a week.
It’s a free country, and you can certainly have more if you wish. But at least now you can more fully understand that there are no heart healthy benefits, only risks.
If you think you have a problem with alcohol, you can contact your local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous for help. Look up locations online at http://www.aa.org.
