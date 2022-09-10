Once a month I drive to Marathon and back for a board meeting. I’ve done that since before Hurricane Irma clobbered Key West and the Florida Keys on Sept. 10, 2017. For five years that 100-mile round trip has been my gauge for our recovery from Irma’s Category 4 winds, pummeling rain and storm surge.

The damage — and the recovery — is most visibly stunning across Big Pine Key, which, along with Cudjoe Key, took the brunt of the storm. Big Pine, especially through the sprawling Key deer refuge, was a wasteland. From the Overseas Highway, there was little but gray, dead tree skeletons and brackish water.