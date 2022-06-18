Next time you’re in need of a rousing, potentially chair-tossing, foot-stomping discussion that does not involve post-2016 politics or COVID, toss this one out: Are you going to leave? Little is so fraught as asking folks if they’re going to heed a mandatory hurricane evacuation order and get the heck out of the Keys.
Ranger Ed and I used to be part of the heck-no-we-won’t-go crowd. We’re seasoned campers (tents, no toilets, pack in, pack out). We are “second responders” with the Monroe County Emergency Reserve Corps. And it’s a major headache to wrangle five cats into five carriers.
We reconsidered after Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Irma wasn’t, as my dad used to say, “much punkin” when she crossed Key West, but her Cat 4 damage in the Lower Keys made for serious adjustment in that we-won’t-go strategy.
It was clear — at least to us — that our house and much of Key West would not fare well, to put it mildly, were we to be hit like Cudjoe and Big Pine in 2017. For all our unseemly island swagger about “surviving” Irma, Key West’s Irma experience was barely a tropical storm.
That’s when we benchmarked “probably get the heck out” to a Cat 3. If a Cat 3 is forecast for Key West, we will be ready to join the trek to safer locales. Anything higher? We’re gone. Lower than a Cat 3? We’ll decide at the last minute.
Most folks need to get gone.
When an evacuation order is in effect, you should leave the island if:
1. You do not have the skills and resources to take care of yourself for at least three weeks. Assume no electricity, no water, no cell service, no replacements for food, water and other life-sustaining supplies. Assume no access to medical care. If you cannot 100% take care of yourself, go.
2. You do not have a chainsaw on your back porch. Seems silly, right? Except people with chainsaws on their back porches are pretty handy in physically demanding situations. They can probably build things, fix things and generally lift-and-tote things. Manual labor isn’t limited to opening the wine bottle cork.
3. You have medical or physical conditions that would make you dependent on someone else if anything went wrong.
4. Your residence is flood prone, not up to code or can’t be buttoned up tightly. If your roof is sketchy, get out.
5. You are a swaggering ijit who thinks roughing it is warm beer.
Timing your evacuation can be challenging, especially if, as with Hurricane Irma, the hurricane path is unpredictable. Visitors are generally required to leave three to five days before the storm is expected to make landfall. I’d say most folks ought to be headed up the Keys and toward safety no more than a day or so after the visitors are kicked out.
If you’re planning on flying out, you’re going to need at least that much time to book a rare available seat.
A “last minute” departure ought be considered two to three days before landfall. Why? Because the Keys have to get some 75,000 residents and perhaps another hundred thousand visitors off the island chain in less than 48 hours. You know what traffic is like on a holiday weekend. Oh, and there’s the whole nastiness of the Seven-Mile Bridge in hurricane-a-coming winds.
Gasoline will be scarce to non-existent the more you procrastinate. Ditto the closed restaurants, bathroom stops, official shelters or hotels willing to stay open for those coming off the Keys. You best have a family or friend way up the mainland, preferably inland, north and west.
If you’re going, go early. I know our Cat 5s will not be particularly welcome anywhere, but forcing our contingent on the kids in Atlanta beats, well, dead.
Whether you go or stay, house prep is the same drill. Unless you live buttoned up for five months, you’re going to do most of this in the week before landfall. This is our preferred order:
Cut off the coconuts. You should have done this weeks before and you cannot use a hurricane as an excuse to cut down trees.
Get most everything inside up off the floor as high as you can. Even if you house “never” floods. Seal it in waterproof bags. Chairs, pillows, linens, clothes, shoes, cardboard boxes, electronic devices. Anything that would mold. Put it on tables and counter tops or the top shelves of a closet. Not the attic! You could lose your roof. It’s an awful job, but if there’s flooding, you’ll be the one person on your block whose “stuff” stayed dry.
Empty the refrigerator and freezer. You will not get back before it rots and you likely won’t get electric back before everything spoils. Do you really want to deal with rotting stuff?
Bring everything outside inside. If you can move it, I guarantee hurricane winds will. Don’t throw it in the pool. It will rust.
Put up the shutters. On every opening. Even if you so-called have impact windows.
Turn off — at the main — the propane tanks, electricity and water.
And, you’re done. Hunker down or hit the road.
Next week: What to do if you stay during a hurricane
Linda Grist Cunningham is editor of Key West Island News and owner of KeyWestWatch Media.