It is hard to believe that hurricane season is already here. Of course, the experts are predicting yet another above average storm count, but whatever, all it takes is one to make landfall here in the Keys! The best way to cut down on the angst is to be prepared. We Conchs are good at that.
Now is a good time to do two things: first, organize an emergency hurricane kit for your pets, and second, formulate an evacuation plan. Learn from the Hurricane Irma experience. BE PREPARED!
Keep your pet hurricane kit with the kit you have prepared for your family. The pet part of the kit should include pet food, enough for at least two weeks. Unopened canned food tends to last longer than dry food for storage purposes, but once opened, dry food won’t spoil if you have no refrigeration. Having a box of re-sealable plastic bags in your kit is useful for storing opened food. You are better off with dry kibble or “semi-moist” foods as they have preservatives that will prevent them from spoiling in the absence of refrigeration.
If your pet has any special medical needs, such as diabetes or heart disease, make sure that you always have extra medication available. In other words, don’t let your prescription run out before you need to get more. Keep an extra week or two set aside for emergency purposes. Ask your veterinarian for this extra prescription the next time you take your pet in for a visit. Keep in mind that certain medications, such as insulin, must be refrigerated. So, plan ahead to make sure you have ice coolers to keep your medications from going bad.
If your pet is the type that gets anxious in the car or acts afraid during a thunderstorm, talk to your veterinarian about tranquilizers and sedatives. A panicked animal may run off and get lost in all the confusion. Make sure that it is properly identified with collars, tags, microchips and/or tattoos. Always keep some good, portrait quality photos of your pets in a safe place in the eventuality you have to post “Lost Pet” signs around the neighborhood.
The county hurricane shelters allow pets in crates. You must pre-register yourself and your pet at www.monroecounty-fl.gov.
Bring any necessary pet supplies with you — there will not be extra supplies available. You have to stay with your pet in the shelter — they will not let you drop it off and then leave.
If a big wind is targeting a direct hit for the Keys you may have to evacuate. In many cases, having pets will dramatically affect your evacuation plans. An evacuation is never convenient, but it may save your life and your pet’s life, so heed the advice of the experts.
Be prepared to evacuate if the need arises. Always have maps available and know, in advance, where you will be traveling. Find out what hotels in the cities you will be staying allow pets, because not all do. Here are a few websites that will help: www.takeyourpet.com, www.petswelcome.com and www.travelpets.com.
I will discuss in more detail about what should be in your pet hurricane kits and evacuation planning in a future column.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.