Part 1 of pet hurricane tips was published in last week’s Citizen. This column provides a list that you should keep with your pet hurricane kit.
Monroe County evacuation shelters allow pets during Category 1 and 2 storms. If you know you are going to stay in one of the shelters, please go to www.monroecounty-fl.gov and pre-register yourself and your pets. There is no fee to stay there. Pets MUST be kept in carriers. Dogs, cats, small mammals and rabbits less than 10 pounds, and reptiles (in escape-proof caging) are allowed. Bring an appropriate amount of food. Dogs and cats must have proof of rabies vaccination and dogs must have a county license.
General guidelines:
Have enough pet food and water for each pet for at least two weeks. Figure on having at least 1 gallon of fresh water per pet per day.
If your pet is on medication, get an extra prescription and leave it in your hurricane kit. Check the expiration dates on any medications left in your kit from last year. Be careful, some medications (such as insulin for diabetes) must be kept refrigerated, so prepare a cooler with ice packs.
Make sure your pet is properly identified: Photos, tattoos, microchips, leg and numbers for birds.
If you are leaving on vacation during hurricane season, make sure that your veterinarian, boarding facility or pet sitter have emergency numbers where they can reach you, or emergency numbers for friends in case you can’t be reached. If a bad storm arrives, most veterinary offices will close. It is not appropriate to expect veterinarians or boarding facilities to care for your pets during an evacuation.
If you have an excitable pet, ask your veterinarian for some tranquilizers either for the travel or during the storm. (Remember, veterinarians cannot legally “give out” tranquilizers without first seeing the pet, so plan ahead.) In an emergency, you can use OTC benadryl, given by mouth, 1 mg per pound of body weight. Be careful, some cats will foam at the mouth if they bite into the capsule (don’t worry, this does not cause any harm; it just looks horrible).
People with outdoor pets (such as birds) should plan a way to fortify the cages, or better yet, bring the animals indoors.
For those with outdoor ponds, such as turtle or fish ponds, set up temporary containers so you can bring the animals indoors. In addition, have back up filters or battery- or solar-powered air pumps available.
If you have to evacuate:
Make sure that you have enough pet carriers. The pet stores will not have enough in stock if you wait until the last minute.
Plan an exit strategy. Check ahead for hotels that will allow pets.
If your veterinarian or boarding facility does take in pets, make sure that they have a 24/7 attendant with the pets and they have a plan to evacuate your pet should the need arise, i.e. make sure that your pets are not left alone during the storm. Do not board your pet in a facility that is in an evacuation zone.
Make sure your pet is properly vaccinated. Most boarding kennels and many hotels will not accept improperly vaccinated pets. Keep a copy of your pet’s vaccination records with the carriers so you know where they are in a crisis.
Above all, don’t panic — a little planning will make a scary situation one that you can handle.
Finally, check with your local animal shelter. Offer to foster some of the animals that they have in their care during the storm.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.