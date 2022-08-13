The curse of sunny, blue-sky August is ”hurricane anticipation.” We know it is coming. We know we must prepare. We anticipate and wait, searching with great care the prophecies of our personal, favorite weather guru. This year they predict 14-20 named storms. They’ve been wrong before.

Assuming that there are no trees planted in wrong places on your property, your next problem after “keeping the storms away,” is keeping your existing trees with enough foliage on them to assure growth after a storm, but not so much that the wind will topple the tree.